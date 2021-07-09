Benedetta (2021)

Contribute to This Page
|Virginie Efira
|...
|Benedetta Carlini
|Charlotte Rampling
|...
|Felicita
|Daphne Patakia
|...
|Bartolomea
|Lambert Wilson
|...
|The Nuncio
|Olivier Rabourdin
|...
|Alfonso Cecchi
|Clotilde Courau
|...
|Midea Carlini
|Hervé Pierre
|...
|Paolo Ricordati
|Guilaine Londez
|...
|Soeur Jacopa
|Quentin D'Hainaut
|...
|Un villageois
|Elena Plonka
|...
|Benedetta enfant
|Louise Chevillotte
|...
|Christina
|Alexia Chardard
|...
|Giulia
|Antoine Lelandais
|...
|Lieutenent
|Satya Dusaugey
|Jonathan Couzinié
|...
|Jesus
A 17th-century nun in Italy suffers from disturbing religious and erotic visions. She is assisted by a companion, and the relationship between the two women develops into a romantic love affair.