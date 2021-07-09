Benedetta (2021)

Biography, Drama, History | 9 July 2021 (France)
A 17th-century nun in Italy suffers from disturbing religious and erotic visions. She is assisted by a companion, and the relationship between the two women develops into a romantic love affair.

Director:

Paul Verhoeven

Writers:

David Birke (screenplay), Judith C. Brown (book)

Stars:

Virginie Efira, Charlotte Rampling, Daphne Patakia
Cast

Virginie Efira ... Benedetta Carlini
Charlotte Rampling ... Felicita
Daphne Patakia ... Bartolomea
Lambert Wilson ... The Nuncio
Olivier Rabourdin ... Alfonso Cecchi
Clotilde Courau ... Midea Carlini
Hervé Pierre ... Paolo Ricordati
Guilaine Londez ... Soeur Jacopa
Quentin D'Hainaut ... Un villageois
Elena Plonka ... Benedetta enfant
Louise Chevillotte Louise Chevillotte ... Christina
Alexia Chardard Alexia Chardard ... Giulia
Antoine Lelandais ... Lieutenent
Satya Dusaugey Satya Dusaugey
Jonathan Couzinié Jonathan Couzinié ... Jesus
Storyline



Plot Keywords:

nun | convent | crucifix | catholic nun | catholicism

Genres:

Biography | Drama | History | Romance

Certificate:

Parents Guide:

Trivia

Gerard Soeteman, long-time collaborator of director Paul Verhoeven, had written the first draft of the screenplay a long time before the film went into production. He wasn't involved in later re-writes by David Birke. Soeteman chose to remain uncredited, citing his dissatisfaction with the movie's emphasis on sexual content, especially how Paul Verhoeven had ditched many of the feminist elements in his script version in favor of "fumbling with genitals". See more »

Details

Country:

France | Netherlands

Language:

French

Release Date:

9 July 2021 (France)

Also Known As:

Benedetta

Company Credits

Production Co:

Technical Specs

Color:

Color

Aspect Ratio:

2.39 : 1
