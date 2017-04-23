|Series cast summary:
|Samantha Colley
|...
|Dora Maar / ... 15 episodes, 2017-2018
|Seth Gabel
|...
|Michele Besso / ... 11 episodes, 2017-2018
|Antonio Banderas
|...
|Pablo Picasso 10 episodes, 2018
|Clémence Poésy
|...
|Françoise Gilot 10 episodes, 2018
|T.R. Knight
|...
|Max Jacob / ... 11 episodes, 2017-2018
|Malcolm Barrett
|...
|Ted White 10 episodes, 2020
|Patrice Covington
|...
|Erma Franklin 10 episodes, 2020
|David Cross
|...
|Jerry Wexler 10 episodes, 2020
|Cynthia Erivo
|...
|Aretha Franklin 10 episodes, 2020
|Kimberly Hebert Gregory
|...
|Ruth Bowen 10 episodes, 2020
|Rebecca Naomi Jones
|...
|Carolyn Franklin 10 episodes, 2020
|Courtney B. Vance
|...
|C.L. Franklin 10 episodes, 2020
|Sanai Victoria
|...
|Little Re 10 episodes, 2020
|Michael McElhatton
|...
|Dr. Philipp Lenard / ... 9 episodes, 2017-2018
|Johnny Flynn
|...
|Young Albert Einstein / ... 9 episodes, 2017-2018
|Alex Rich
|...
|Young Pablo Picasso 9 episodes, 2018
|Bruno Paviot
|...
|Marcel 7 episodes, 2018
The life stories of history's greatest minds. From their days as young adults to their final years we see their discoveries, loves, relationships, causes, flaws and genius.
They turned him from a man looking like he is 30 to a man who looks 60 from the beginning of WWI to the end of it. The war lasted only 4 years. I do not understand what the producer was trying to do, they also aged all the other adults in the same way but left the children looking like they only aged 4 years.