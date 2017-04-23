8.4/10
14,776
106 user 8 critic

Genius 

TV-14 | | Biography, Drama, History | TV Series (2017– )
The life stories of history's greatest minds. From their days as young adults to their final years we see their discoveries, loves, relationships, causes, flaws and genius.

Creators:

Kenneth Biller, Noah Pink, Suzan-Lori Parks

Stars:

Samantha Colley, Seth Gabel, Antonio Banderas
Nominated for 2 Golden Globes. Another 5 wins & 40 nominations. See more awards »

Cast

Series cast summary:
Samantha Colley ...  Dora Maar / ... 15 episodes, 2017-2018
Seth Gabel ...  Michele Besso / ... 11 episodes, 2017-2018
Antonio Banderas ...  Pablo Picasso 10 episodes, 2018
Clémence Poésy ...  Françoise Gilot 10 episodes, 2018
T.R. Knight ...  Max Jacob / ... 11 episodes, 2017-2018
Malcolm Barrett ...  Ted White 10 episodes, 2020
Patrice Covington ...  Erma Franklin 10 episodes, 2020
David Cross ...  Jerry Wexler 10 episodes, 2020
Cynthia Erivo ...  Aretha Franklin 10 episodes, 2020
Kimberly Hebert Gregory ...  Ruth Bowen 10 episodes, 2020
Rebecca Naomi Jones ...  Carolyn Franklin 10 episodes, 2020
Courtney B. Vance ...  C.L. Franklin 10 episodes, 2020
Sanai Victoria ...  Little Re 10 episodes, 2020
Michael McElhatton ...  Dr. Philipp Lenard / ... 9 episodes, 2017-2018
Johnny Flynn ...  Young Albert Einstein / ... 9 episodes, 2017-2018
Alex Rich ...  Young Pablo Picasso 9 episodes, 2018
Bruno Paviot ...  Marcel 7 episodes, 2018
See full cast
Storyline

The life stories of history's greatest minds. From their days as young adults to their final years we see their discoveries, loves, relationships, causes, flaws and genius.

Plot Summary

Plot Keywords:

heisenberg | niels bohr | marie curie | physicist | 1930s

Genres:

Biography | Drama | History

Certificate:

TV-14

Parents Guide:

View content advisory
Details

Country:

USA

Language:

English

Release Date:

25 April 2017 (USA)

Also Known As:

Genius

Filming Locations:

Prague, Czech Republic

Company Credits

Production Co:

EUE / Sokolow, Fox 21 Television Studios, Imagine Television
Technical Specs

Runtime:

Sound Mix:

Stereo

Color:

Color

Aspect Ratio:

2.00 : 1
See full technical specs
Did You Know?

Trivia

The 2nd season follows Pablo Picasso and aired from April 24 to June 19, 2018.

Goofs

The scene where Einstein's associates travel to Crimea in order to photograph the solar eclipse is shot in a snowy scenery. The expedition took place in August, 1914 and it's too early for snow, even in Russia.

Connections

Referenced in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: Steve Martin & Martin Short/Poppy Delevingne/Steep Canyon Rangers (2018)

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does anyone know when Season 3 (Mary Shelley) will premier?
See more »

User Reviews

why did they age him so much over a 4 year period
7 June 2017 | by macman1999

They turned him from a man looking like he is 30 to a man who looks 60 from the beginning of WWI to the end of it. The war lasted only 4 years. I do not understand what the producer was trying to do, they also aged all the other adults in the same way but left the children looking like they only aged 4 years.
