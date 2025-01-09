It follows the gritty and adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West, the violent collisions of cults, religion, and men and women fighting for control of the new world.It follows the gritty and adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West, the violent collisions of cults, religion, and men and women fighting for control of the new world.It follows the gritty and adventurous exploration of the birth of the American West, the violent collisions of cults, religion, and men and women fighting for control of the new world.
Although I am not a huge american western fan, I binge-watched this series over two evenings and enjoyed every minute. It is refreshing to watch a series that does not require much introduction and engages straight away.
The plot is easy to follow and did not involve interminable switches to other characters at key moments or flip back and forth in time.
The acting overall is good and consistent throughout the series and there is good character development.
I looked forward to every episode and was reduced to tears at the end of the series.
I was left looking forwar to season 2 (which I hope will be coming soon).
Highly recommend this series to folk who don't mind a bit of violence in their viewing and want an evening of action and adventure.
- nightfeeding
- Jan 10, 2025
