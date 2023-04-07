An American journalist who, during 13 months spent in France in 1940-41, managed to arrange safe passage out of France and on to the U.S. for more than 2,000 refugees who were in danger of l... Read allAn American journalist who, during 13 months spent in France in 1940-41, managed to arrange safe passage out of France and on to the U.S. for more than 2,000 refugees who were in danger of losing their lives.An American journalist who, during 13 months spent in France in 1940-41, managed to arrange safe passage out of France and on to the U.S. for more than 2,000 refugees who were in danger of losing their lives.
Featured review
Refreshing
I am so happy that they actually used foreign actors with accents from the respective countries. Usually the actors all speak with a British accent when representing other countries. But, this series is absolutely refreshing since it really represents Europe through having actors from a multitude of countries. I liked learning about this part of WWII history and will research it more. It has great character development. It's not all one thing, but all parts of the human condition. It's a great glimpse into another part of WWII history that I knew nothing about. I'll definitely be researching this more.
- bcirilli
- Apr 9, 2023
