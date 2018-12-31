The best LGBT movies of 2010s

The best LGBT movies of 2010sby janisgoody | created - 31 Dec 2018 | updated - 3 months ago | Public
- Instant Watch Options
- Genres
- Movies or TV
- IMDb Rating
- In Theaters
- On TV
- Release Year
- Keywords
1. Heartbeats (2010)
Not Rated | 101 min | Drama, Romance
The story of three close friends who are involved in a love-triangle.
Director: Xavier Dolan | Stars: Xavier Dolan, Monia Chokri, Niels Schneider, Anne Dorval
Votes: 26,155 | Gross: $0.06M
2. Howl (2010)
R | 84 min | Biography, Drama, Romance
As Allen Ginsberg talks about his life and art, his most famous poem is illustrated in animation while the obscenity trial of the work is dramatized.
Directors: Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman | Stars: James Franco, Todd Rotondi, Jon Prescott, Aaron Tveit
Votes: 12,372 | Gross: $0.62M
3. Beginners (2010)
R | 105 min | Comedy, Drama, Romance
A young man is rocked by two announcements from his elderly father: that he has terminal cancer and that he has a young male lover.
Director: Mike Mills | Stars: Ewan McGregor, Christopher Plummer, Mélanie Laurent, Goran Visnjic
Votes: 85,971 | Gross: $5.79M
4. Amphetamine (2010)
Not Rated | 97 min | Drama, Romance
Openly gay banker Daniel debates whether to return to Australia or stay in Hong Kong when he meets Kafka, a straight swimming instructor. The young men fall in love, believing that their ... See full summary »
Director: Scud | Stars: Byron Pang, Thomas Price, Winnie Leung, Linda So
Votes: 818
5. August (III) (2011)
Not Rated | 99 min | Drama, Romance
August tells the story of two former lovers, Troy and Jonathan, who reunite after a long ago painful breakup. After spending several years in Spain, Troy returns to Los Angeles and decides ... See full summary »
Director: Eldar Rapaport | Stars: Murray Bartlett, Edward Conna, Adrian Gonzalez, Daniel Dugan
Votes: 1,656
6. Weekend (II) (2011)
Not Rated | 97 min | Drama, Romance
After a drunken house party with his straight mates, Russell heads out to a gay club. Just before closing time he picks up Glen but what's expected to be just a one-night stand becomes something else, something special.
Director: Andrew Haigh | Stars: Tom Cullen, Chris New, Jonathan Race, Laura Freeman
Votes: 26,934 | Gross: $0.46M
7. North Sea Texas (2011)
Not Rated | 98 min | Drama, Romance
A teenage boy's search for love finds him fixated on a boy who lives nearby.
Director: Bavo Defurne | Stars: Ben Van den Heuvel, Eva van der Gucht, Thomas Coumans, Katelijne Damen
Votes: 8,004 | Gross: $0.03M
8. J. Edgar (2011)
R | 137 min | Biography, Drama, Romance
J. Edgar Hoover, powerful head of the F.B.I. for nearly fifty years, looks back on his professional and personal life.
Director: Clint Eastwood | Stars: Leonardo DiCaprio, Armie Hammer, Naomi Watts, Josh Hamilton
Votes: 119,482 | Gross: $37.31M
9. Laurence Anyways (2012)
Not Rated | 168 min | Drama, Romance
A drama that charts ten years in a transgender woman's relationship with her lover.
Director: Xavier Dolan | Stars: Melvil Poupaud, Emmanuel Schwartz, Suzanne Clément, Nathalie Baye
Votes: 17,025
10. I Want Your Love (2012)
Unrated | 71 min | Drama, Romance
Jesse and Brenden playfully negotiate their way toward having sex together, for the first time, on Metzger's last night in San Francisco before he returns to the Midwest.
Director: Travis Mathews | Stars: Jesse Metzger, Brontez Purnell, Ben Jasper, Keith McDonald
Votes: 1,175
11. Keep the Lights On (2012)
Not Rated | 101 min | Drama, Romance
In Manhattan, film-maker Erik bonds with closeted lawyer Paul after a fling. As their relationship becomes one fueled by highs, lows, and dysfunctional patterns, Erik struggles to negotiate his own boundaries while being true to himself.
Director: Ira Sachs | Stars: Thure Lindhardt, Zachary Booth, Julianne Nicholson, Souleymane Sy Savane
Votes: 5,179 | Gross: $0.25M
12. The Outs (2012– )
Drama
A web series centered around a broken couple, Jack and Mitchell. It depicts the events before, during, and after the break-up. An interesting turn of events follows in this romantic drama portrayed in a non-linear fashion.
Stars: Adam Goldman, Hunter Canning, Sasha Winters, Tommy Heleringer
Votes: 550
13. Behind the Candelabra (2013)
TV-MA | 118 min | Biography, Drama, Music
A chronicle of the tempestuous six-year romance between megastar singer Liberace and his young lover Scott Thorson.
Director: Steven Soderbergh | Stars: Michael Douglas, Matt Damon, Scott Bakula, Eric Zuckerman
Votes: 39,326
14. Stranger by the Lake (2013)
Not Rated | 100 min | Drama, Romance, Thriller
Summertime. A cruising spot for men, tucked away on the shores of a lake. Franck falls in love with Michel, an attractive, potent and lethally dangerous man. Franck knows this but wants to live out his passion anyway.
Director: Alain Guiraudie | Stars: Pierre Deladonchamps, Christophe Paou, Patrick d'Assumçao, Jérôme Chappatte
Votes: 12,494 | Gross: $0.32M
15. Tom at the Farm (2013)
Not Rated | 102 min | Drama, Mystery, Thriller
A grieving man meets his lover's family, who were not aware of their son's sexual orientation.
Director: Xavier Dolan | Stars: Xavier Dolan, Pierre-Yves Cardinal, Lise Roy, Evelyne Brochu
Votes: 15,210
16. Kill Your Darlings (2013)
R | 104 min | Biography, Drama, Romance
A murder in 1944 draws together the great poets of the beat generation: Allen Ginsberg, Jack Kerouac, and William Burroughs.
Director: John Krokidas | Stars: Daniel Radcliffe, Dane DeHaan, Michael C. Hall, Ben Foster
Votes: 34,156 | Gross: $1.03M
17. The Normal Heart (2014 TV Movie)
TV-MA | 132 min | Drama, History, Romance
A gay activist attempts to raise H.I.V. and A.I.D.S. awareness during the early 1980s.
Director: Ryan Murphy | Stars: Mark Ruffalo, Jonathan Groff, Frank De Julio, William DeMeritt
Votes: 32,467
18. Pride (I) (2014)
R | 119 min | Biography, Comedy, Drama
U.K. gay activists work to help miners during their lengthy strike of the National Union of Mineworkers in the summer of 1984.
Director: Matthew Warchus | Stars: Bill Nighy, Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, Paddy Considine
Votes: 49,378
19. Looking (2014–2015)
TV-MA | 30 min | Comedy, Drama, Romance
The experiences of three close friends living and loving in modern-day San Francisco.
Stars: Jonathan Groff, Frankie J. Alvarez, Murray Bartlett, Lauren Weedman
Votes: 15,189
20. The Way He Looks (2014)
Not Rated | 96 min | Drama, Romance
Leonardo is a blind teenager searching for independence. His everyday life, the relationship with his best friend, Giovana, and the way he sees the world change completely with the arrival of Gabriel.
Director: Daniel Ribeiro | Stars: Ghilherme Lobo, Fabio Audi, Tess Amorim, Lúcia Romano
Votes: 21,742 | Gross: $0.10M
21. Banana (2015)
25 min | Drama
Celebrates love without labels. Join eight different couples on their journey of love, heartbreak, sex, and drama.
Stars: Fisayo Akinade, Freddie Fox, Vincent Franklin, Letitia Wright
Votes: 1,871
22. Cucumber (2015)
50 min | Drama
Modern gay life in Manchester.
Stars: Vincent Franklin, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Fisayo Akinade, Freddie Fox
Votes: 2,831
23. The Danish Girl (2015)
R | 119 min | Biography, Drama, Romance
A fictitious love story loosely inspired by the lives of Danish artists Lili Elbe and Gerda Wegener. Lili and Gerda's marriage and work evolve as they navigate Lili's groundbreaking journey as a transgender pioneer.
Director: Tom Hooper | Stars: Eddie Redmayne, Alicia Vikander, Amber Heard, Ben Whishaw
Votes: 156,816 | Gross: $11.11M
24. Utopians (2015)
Unrated | 94 min | Comedy, Drama, Romance
A young student who finds himself attracted to his handsome male professor, is intent on getting close enough to him. It's an experience that transforms his life and comes to define his adult identity.
Director: Scud | Stars: Adonis He, Jackie Chow, Ching-Man Chin, Fiona Wang
Votes: 196
25. Paris 05:59: Théo & Hugo (2016)
Unrated | 97 min | Drama, Romance
Théo and Hugo encounter each other's bodies in a sex club. They talk, things blur into the haziness of unbridled desire, then take shape for a moment as their gaze meets before they resume ... See full summary »
Directors: Olivier Ducastel, Jacques Martineau | Stars: Mario Fanfani, Geoffrey Couët, François Nambot, Bastien Gabriel
Votes: 2,252
26. It's Only the End of the World (2016)
97 min | Drama
Louis (Gaspard Ulliel), a terminally ill writer, returns home after a long absence to tell his family that he is dying.
Director: Xavier Dolan | Stars: Gaspard Ulliel, Marion Cotillard, Léa Seydoux, Vincent Cassel
Votes: 19,622
27. King Cobra (2016)
Not Rated | 91 min | Comedy, Crime, Drama
Veteran gay pornography producer Stephen battles two rival producers over the rights to his underage porn star creation, Brent Corrigan, with deadly results.
Director: Justin Kelly | Stars: Garrett Clayton, Christian Slater, Molly Ringwald, James Kelley
Votes: 7,681 | Gross: $0.03M
28. The Handmaiden (2016)
Not Rated | 145 min | Drama, Romance, Thriller
A woman is hired as a handmaiden to a Japanese heiress, but secretly she is involved in a plot to defraud her.
Director: Chan-wook Park | Stars: Min-hee Kim, Jung-woo Ha, Jin-woong Cho, So-Ri Moon
Votes: 98,396 | Gross: $2.01M
29. God's Own Country (2017)
Not Rated | 104 min | Drama, Romance
Spring. Yorkshire. Young farmer Johnny Saxby numbs his daily frustrations with binge drinking and casual sex, until the arrival of a Romanian migrant worker for lambing season ignites an intense relationship that sets Johnny on a new path.
Director: Francis Lee | Stars: Josh O'Connor, Alec Secareanu, Gemma Jones, Ian Hart
Votes: 21,836 | Gross: $0.34M
30. A Fantastic Woman (2017)
R | 104 min | Drama
Marina, a transgender woman who works as a waitress and moonlights as a nightclub singer, is bowled over by the death of her older boyfriend.
Director: Sebastián Lelio | Stars: Daniela Vega, Francisco Reyes, Luis Gnecco, Aline Küppenheim
Votes: 20,846 | Gross: $2.02M
31. BPM (Beats Per Minute) (2017)
Not Rated | 143 min | Drama
Members of the advocacy group ACT UP Paris demand action by the government and pharmaceutical companies to combat the AIDS epidemic in the early 1990s.
Director: Robin Campillo | Stars: Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, Arnaud Valois, Adèle Haenel, Antoine Reinartz
Votes: 12,185 | Gross: $0.13M
32. Call Me by Your Name (2017)
R | 132 min | Drama, Romance
In 1980s Italy, romance blossoms between a seventeen-year-old student and the older man hired as his father's research assistant.
Director: Luca Guadagnino | Stars: Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, Amira Casar
Votes: 189,810 | Gross: $18.10M
33. Love, Simon (2018)
PG-13 | 110 min | Comedy, Drama, Romance
Simon Spier keeps a huge secret from his family, his friends and all of his classmates: he's gay. When that secret is threatened, Simon must face everyone and come to terms with his identity.
Director: Greg Berlanti | Stars: Nick Robinson, Jennifer Garner, Josh Duhamel, Katherine Langford
Votes: 91,188 | Gross: $40.83M
34. Giant Little Ones (2018)
R | 93 min | Drama
Two popular teen boys, best friends since childhood, discover their lives, families, and girlfriends dramatically upended after an unexpected incident occurs on the night of a 17th birthday party.
Director: Keith Behrman | Stars: Josh Wiggins, Darren Mann, Taylor Hickson, Maria Bello
Votes: 4,405 | Gross: $0.18M
35. I Am Jonas (2018 TV Movie)
82 min | Drama, Mystery, Romance
Two moments of Jonas's life intertwine, each reflecting the other: in 1995, when he was a secretive teenager, and 18 years later, as an attractive and impulsive thirty-something looking for balance in his life.
Director: Christophe Charrier | Stars: Félix Maritaud, Nicolas Bauwens, Tommy-Lee Baïk, Aure Atika
Votes: 2,759
36. Pose (2018– )
TV-MA | 60 min | Drama
Pose is set in the world of 1987 and "looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the rise of the luxury universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world."
Stars: Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Angel Bismark Curiel
Votes: 14,826
37. Rocketman (I) (2019)
R | 121 min | Biography, Drama, Music
A musical fantasy about the fantastical human story of Elton John's breakthrough years.
Director: Dexter Fletcher | Stars: Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard
Votes: 111,856 | Gross: $96.37M
38. Matthias & Maxime (2019)
119 min | Drama
A drama focusing on a group of friends in their late 20s.
Director: Xavier Dolan | Stars: Xavier Dolan, Harris Dickinson, Anne Dorval, Marilyn Castonguay
Votes: 2,598
39. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)
R | 122 min | Drama, Romance
On an isolated island in Brittany at the end of the eighteenth century, a female painter is obliged to paint a wedding portrait of a young woman.
Director: Céline Sciamma | Stars: Noémie Merlant, Adèle Haenel, Luàna Bajrami, Valeria Golino
Votes: 36,239
40. End of the Century (2019)
Unrated | 84 min | Drama
Two men meet in Barcelona and after spending a day together they realize that they have already met twenty years ago.
Director: Lucio Castro | Stars: Juan Barberini, Ramon Pujol, Mía Maestro, Mariano Lopez Seoane
Votes: 1,083 | Gross: $0.03M
Tell Your Friends