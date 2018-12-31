The best LGBT movies of 2010s

by janisgoody | created - 31 Dec 2018 | updated - 3 months ago | Public
 Refine See titles to watch instantly, titles you haven't rated, etc
  • Instant Watch Options
  • Genres
  • Movies or TV
  • IMDb Rating
  • In Theaters
  • On TV
  • Release Year
  • Keywords






IMDb user rating (average) to
Number of votes to »



Reset


Reset
Release year or range to »




































































































Sort by:
View:
40 titles
Heartbeats

1. Heartbeats (2010)

Not Rated | 101 min | Drama, Romance

7.1
loading
70 Metascore

The story of three close friends who are involved in a love-triangle.

Director: Xavier Dolan | Stars: Xavier Dolan, Monia Chokri, Niels Schneider, Anne Dorval

Votes: 26,155 | Gross: $0.06M

Howl

2. Howl (2010)

R | 84 min | Biography, Drama, Romance

6.7
loading
63 Metascore

As Allen Ginsberg talks about his life and art, his most famous poem is illustrated in animation while the obscenity trial of the work is dramatized.

Directors: Rob Epstein, Jeffrey Friedman | Stars: James Franco, Todd Rotondi, Jon Prescott, Aaron Tveit

Votes: 12,372 | Gross: $0.62M

Beginners

3. Beginners (2010)

R | 105 min | Comedy, Drama, Romance

7.2
loading
81 Metascore

A young man is rocked by two announcements from his elderly father: that he has terminal cancer and that he has a young male lover.

Director: Mike Mills | Stars: Ewan McGregor, Christopher Plummer, Mélanie Laurent, Goran Visnjic

Votes: 85,971 | Gross: $5.79M

Amphetamine

4. Amphetamine (2010)

Not Rated | 97 min | Drama, Romance

5.5
loading

Openly gay banker Daniel debates whether to return to Australia or stay in Hong Kong when he meets Kafka, a straight swimming instructor. The young men fall in love, believing that their ... See full summary »

Director: Scud | Stars: Byron Pang, Thomas Price, Winnie Leung, Linda So

Votes: 818

August

5. August (III) (2011)

Not Rated | 99 min | Drama, Romance

6.2
loading

August tells the story of two former lovers, Troy and Jonathan, who reunite after a long ago painful breakup. After spending several years in Spain, Troy returns to Los Angeles and decides ... See full summary »

Director: Eldar Rapaport | Stars: Murray Bartlett, Edward Conna, Adrian Gonzalez, Daniel Dugan

Votes: 1,656

Weekend

6. Weekend (II) (2011)

Not Rated | 97 min | Drama, Romance

7.6
loading
81 Metascore

After a drunken house party with his straight mates, Russell heads out to a gay club. Just before closing time he picks up Glen but what's expected to be just a one-night stand becomes something else, something special.

Director: Andrew Haigh | Stars: Tom Cullen, Chris New, Jonathan Race, Laura Freeman

Votes: 26,934 | Gross: $0.46M

North Sea Texas

7. North Sea Texas (2011)

Not Rated | 98 min | Drama, Romance

7.1
loading
63 Metascore

A teenage boy's search for love finds him fixated on a boy who lives nearby.

Director: Bavo Defurne | Stars: Ben Van den Heuvel, Eva van der Gucht, Thomas Coumans, Katelijne Damen

Votes: 8,004 | Gross: $0.03M

J. Edgar

8. J. Edgar (2011)

R | 137 min | Biography, Drama, Romance

6.5
loading
59 Metascore

J. Edgar Hoover, powerful head of the F.B.I. for nearly fifty years, looks back on his professional and personal life.

Director: Clint Eastwood | Stars: Leonardo DiCaprio, Armie Hammer, Naomi Watts, Josh Hamilton

Votes: 119,482 | Gross: $37.31M

Laurence Anyways

9. Laurence Anyways (2012)

Not Rated | 168 min | Drama, Romance

7.7
loading
73 Metascore

A drama that charts ten years in a transgender woman's relationship with her lover.

Director: Xavier Dolan | Stars: Melvil Poupaud, Emmanuel Schwartz, Suzanne Clément, Nathalie Baye

Votes: 17,025

I Want Your Love

10. I Want Your Love (2012)

Unrated | 71 min | Drama, Romance

5.1
loading

Jesse and Brenden playfully negotiate their way toward having sex together, for the first time, on Metzger's last night in San Francisco before he returns to the Midwest.

Director: Travis Mathews | Stars: Jesse Metzger, Brontez Purnell, Ben Jasper, Keith McDonald

Votes: 1,175

Keep the Lights On

11. Keep the Lights On (2012)

Not Rated | 101 min | Drama, Romance

6.4
loading
79 Metascore

In Manhattan, film-maker Erik bonds with closeted lawyer Paul after a fling. As their relationship becomes one fueled by highs, lows, and dysfunctional patterns, Erik struggles to negotiate his own boundaries while being true to himself.

Director: Ira Sachs | Stars: Thure Lindhardt, Zachary Booth, Julianne Nicholson, Souleymane Sy Savane

Votes: 5,179 | Gross: $0.25M

The Outs

12. The Outs (2012– )

Drama

8.4
loading

A web series centered around a broken couple, Jack and Mitchell. It depicts the events before, during, and after the break-up. An interesting turn of events follows in this romantic drama portrayed in a non-linear fashion.

Stars: Adam Goldman, Hunter Canning, Sasha Winters, Tommy Heleringer

Votes: 550

Behind the Candelabra

13. Behind the Candelabra (2013)

TV-MA | 118 min | Biography, Drama, Music

7
loading

A chronicle of the tempestuous six-year romance between megastar singer Liberace and his young lover Scott Thorson.

Director: Steven Soderbergh | Stars: Michael Douglas, Matt Damon, Scott Bakula, Eric Zuckerman

Votes: 39,326

Stranger by the Lake

14. Stranger by the Lake (2013)

Not Rated | 100 min | Drama, Romance, Thriller

6.9
loading
82 Metascore

Summertime. A cruising spot for men, tucked away on the shores of a lake. Franck falls in love with Michel, an attractive, potent and lethally dangerous man. Franck knows this but wants to live out his passion anyway.

Director: Alain Guiraudie | Stars: Pierre Deladonchamps, Christophe Paou, Patrick d'Assumçao, Jérôme Chappatte

Votes: 12,494 | Gross: $0.32M

Tom at the Farm

15. Tom at the Farm (2013)

Not Rated | 102 min | Drama, Mystery, Thriller

7
loading
67 Metascore

A grieving man meets his lover's family, who were not aware of their son's sexual orientation.

Director: Xavier Dolan | Stars: Xavier Dolan, Pierre-Yves Cardinal, Lise Roy, Evelyne Brochu

Votes: 15,210

Kill Your Darlings

16. Kill Your Darlings (2013)

R | 104 min | Biography, Drama, Romance

6.5
loading
65 Metascore

A murder in 1944 draws together the great poets of the beat generation: Allen Ginsberg, Jack Kerouac, and William Burroughs.

Director: John Krokidas | Stars: Daniel Radcliffe, Dane DeHaan, Michael C. Hall, Ben Foster

Votes: 34,156 | Gross: $1.03M

The Normal Heart

17. The Normal Heart (2014 TV Movie)

TV-MA | 132 min | Drama, History, Romance

7.9
loading

A gay activist attempts to raise H.I.V. and A.I.D.S. awareness during the early 1980s.

Director: Ryan Murphy | Stars: Mark Ruffalo, Jonathan Groff, Frank De Julio, William DeMeritt

Votes: 32,467

Pride

18. Pride (I) (2014)

R | 119 min | Biography, Comedy, Drama

7.8
loading
79 Metascore

U.K. gay activists work to help miners during their lengthy strike of the National Union of Mineworkers in the summer of 1984.

Director: Matthew Warchus | Stars: Bill Nighy, Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, Paddy Considine

Votes: 49,378

Looking

19. Looking (2014–2015)

TV-MA | 30 min | Comedy, Drama, Romance

8.2
loading

The experiences of three close friends living and loving in modern-day San Francisco.

Stars: Jonathan Groff, Frankie J. Alvarez, Murray Bartlett, Lauren Weedman

Votes: 15,189

The Way He Looks

20. The Way He Looks (2014)

Not Rated | 96 min | Drama, Romance

7.9
loading
71 Metascore

Leonardo is a blind teenager searching for independence. His everyday life, the relationship with his best friend, Giovana, and the way he sees the world change completely with the arrival of Gabriel.

Director: Daniel Ribeiro | Stars: Ghilherme Lobo, Fabio Audi, Tess Amorim, Lúcia Romano

Votes: 21,742 | Gross: $0.10M

Banana

21. Banana (2015)

25 min | Drama

7.4
loading

Celebrates love without labels. Join eight different couples on their journey of love, heartbreak, sex, and drama.

Stars: Fisayo Akinade, Freddie Fox, Vincent Franklin, Letitia Wright

Votes: 1,871

Cucumber

22. Cucumber (2015)

50 min | Drama

7.8
loading

Modern gay life in Manchester.

Stars: Vincent Franklin, Julie Hesmondhalgh, Fisayo Akinade, Freddie Fox

Votes: 2,831

The Danish Girl

23. The Danish Girl (2015)

R | 119 min | Biography, Drama, Romance

7.1
loading
66 Metascore

A fictitious love story loosely inspired by the lives of Danish artists Lili Elbe and Gerda Wegener. Lili and Gerda's marriage and work evolve as they navigate Lili's groundbreaking journey as a transgender pioneer.

Director: Tom Hooper | Stars: Eddie Redmayne, Alicia Vikander, Amber Heard, Ben Whishaw

Votes: 156,816 | Gross: $11.11M

Utopians

24. Utopians (2015)

Unrated | 94 min | Comedy, Drama, Romance

4.3
loading

A young student who finds himself attracted to his handsome male professor, is intent on getting close enough to him. It's an experience that transforms his life and comes to define his adult identity.

Director: Scud | Stars: Adonis He, Jackie Chow, Ching-Man Chin, Fiona Wang

Votes: 196

Paris 05:59: Théo & Hugo

25. Paris 05:59: Théo & Hugo (2016)

Unrated | 97 min | Drama, Romance

6.9
loading
74 Metascore

Théo and Hugo encounter each other's bodies in a sex club. They talk, things blur into the haziness of unbridled desire, then take shape for a moment as their gaze meets before they resume ... See full summary »

Directors: Olivier Ducastel, Jacques Martineau | Stars: Mario Fanfani, Geoffrey Couët, François Nambot, Bastien Gabriel

Votes: 2,252

It's Only the End of the World

26. It's Only the End of the World (2016)

97 min | Drama

6.9
loading
48 Metascore

Louis (Gaspard Ulliel), a terminally ill writer, returns home after a long absence to tell his family that he is dying.

Director: Xavier Dolan | Stars: Gaspard Ulliel, Marion Cotillard, Léa Seydoux, Vincent Cassel

Votes: 19,622

King Cobra

27. King Cobra (2016)

Not Rated | 91 min | Comedy, Crime, Drama

5.6
loading
48 Metascore

Veteran gay pornography producer Stephen battles two rival producers over the rights to his underage porn star creation, Brent Corrigan, with deadly results.

Director: Justin Kelly | Stars: Garrett Clayton, Christian Slater, Molly Ringwald, James Kelley

Votes: 7,681 | Gross: $0.03M

The Handmaiden

28. The Handmaiden (2016)

Not Rated | 145 min | Drama, Romance, Thriller

8.1
loading
84 Metascore

A woman is hired as a handmaiden to a Japanese heiress, but secretly she is involved in a plot to defraud her.

Director: Chan-wook Park | Stars: Min-hee Kim, Jung-woo Ha, Jin-woong Cho, So-Ri Moon

Votes: 98,396 | Gross: $2.01M

God's Own Country

29. God's Own Country (2017)

Not Rated | 104 min | Drama, Romance

7.7
loading
85 Metascore

Spring. Yorkshire. Young farmer Johnny Saxby numbs his daily frustrations with binge drinking and casual sex, until the arrival of a Romanian migrant worker for lambing season ignites an intense relationship that sets Johnny on a new path.

Director: Francis Lee | Stars: Josh O'Connor, Alec Secareanu, Gemma Jones, Ian Hart

Votes: 21,836 | Gross: $0.34M

A Fantastic Woman

30. A Fantastic Woman (2017)

R | 104 min | Drama

7.2
loading
86 Metascore

Marina, a transgender woman who works as a waitress and moonlights as a nightclub singer, is bowled over by the death of her older boyfriend.

Director: Sebastián Lelio | Stars: Daniela Vega, Francisco Reyes, Luis Gnecco, Aline Küppenheim

Votes: 20,846 | Gross: $2.02M

BPM (Beats Per Minute)

31. BPM (Beats Per Minute) (2017)

Not Rated | 143 min | Drama

7.4
loading
84 Metascore

Members of the advocacy group ACT UP Paris demand action by the government and pharmaceutical companies to combat the AIDS epidemic in the early 1990s.

Director: Robin Campillo | Stars: Nahuel Pérez Biscayart, Arnaud Valois, Adèle Haenel, Antoine Reinartz

Votes: 12,185 | Gross: $0.13M

Call Me by Your Name

32. Call Me by Your Name (2017)

R | 132 min | Drama, Romance

7.9
loading
93 Metascore

In 1980s Italy, romance blossoms between a seventeen-year-old student and the older man hired as his father's research assistant.

Director: Luca Guadagnino | Stars: Armie Hammer, Timothée Chalamet, Michael Stuhlbarg, Amira Casar

Votes: 189,810 | Gross: $18.10M

Love, Simon

33. Love, Simon (2018)

PG-13 | 110 min | Comedy, Drama, Romance

7.6
loading
72 Metascore

Simon Spier keeps a huge secret from his family, his friends and all of his classmates: he's gay. When that secret is threatened, Simon must face everyone and come to terms with his identity.

Director: Greg Berlanti | Stars: Nick Robinson, Jennifer Garner, Josh Duhamel, Katherine Langford

Votes: 91,188 | Gross: $40.83M

Giant Little Ones

34. Giant Little Ones (2018)

R | 93 min | Drama

7.2
loading
67 Metascore

Two popular teen boys, best friends since childhood, discover their lives, families, and girlfriends dramatically upended after an unexpected incident occurs on the night of a 17th birthday party.

Director: Keith Behrman | Stars: Josh Wiggins, Darren Mann, Taylor Hickson, Maria Bello

Votes: 4,405 | Gross: $0.18M

I Am Jonas

35. I Am Jonas (2018 TV Movie)

82 min | Drama, Mystery, Romance

7
loading

Two moments of Jonas's life intertwine, each reflecting the other: in 1995, when he was a secretive teenager, and 18 years later, as an attractive and impulsive thirty-something looking for balance in his life.

Director: Christophe Charrier | Stars: Félix Maritaud, Nicolas Bauwens, Tommy-Lee Baïk, Aure Atika

Votes: 2,759

Pose

36. Pose (2018– )

TV-MA | 60 min | Drama

8.6
loading

Pose is set in the world of 1987 and "looks at the juxtaposition of several segments of life and society in New York: the rise of the luxury universe, the downtown social and literary scene and the ball culture world."

Stars: Mj Rodriguez, Dominique Jackson, Indya Moore, Angel Bismark Curiel

Votes: 14,826

Rocketman

37. Rocketman (I) (2019)

R | 121 min | Biography, Drama, Music

7.3
loading
69 Metascore

A musical fantasy about the fantastical human story of Elton John's breakthrough years.

Director: Dexter Fletcher | Stars: Taron Egerton, Jamie Bell, Richard Madden, Bryce Dallas Howard

Votes: 111,856 | Gross: $96.37M

Matthias & Maxime

38. Matthias & Maxime (2019)

119 min | Drama

6.8
loading
59 Metascore

A drama focusing on a group of friends in their late 20s.

Director: Xavier Dolan | Stars: Xavier Dolan, Harris Dickinson, Anne Dorval, Marilyn Castonguay

Votes: 2,598

Portrait of a Lady on Fire

39. Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019)

R | 122 min | Drama, Romance

8.2
loading
95 Metascore

On an isolated island in Brittany at the end of the eighteenth century, a female painter is obliged to paint a wedding portrait of a young woman.

Director: Céline Sciamma | Stars: Noémie Merlant, Adèle Haenel, Luàna Bajrami, Valeria Golino

Votes: 36,239

End of the Century

40. End of the Century (2019)

Unrated | 84 min | Drama

7.1
loading
80 Metascore

Two men meet in Barcelona and after spending a day together they realize that they have already met twenty years ago.

Director: Lucio Castro | Stars: Juan Barberini, Ramon Pujol, Mía Maestro, Mariano Lopez Seoane

Votes: 1,083 | Gross: $0.03M



Clear your history

Recently Viewed

 