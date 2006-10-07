8.5/10
26,654
93 user 4 critic

Trailer Park Boys 

TV-MA | | Comedy, Crime, Drama | TV Series (2001–2016)
Episode Guide
96 episodes
Trailer Park Boys Poster
Trailer
0:35 | Trailer

On Disc

at Amazon

Three petty felons have a documentary made about their life in a trailer park.

Creator:

Stars:

See full cast & crew »
Reviews
Popularity
500 ( 15)

Episodes

Seasons

Years


11   10   9   8   7   6   5   4   3   … See all »
2017   2016   2015   2014   2007   2006   … See all »
Top Rated TV #214 | 4 wins & 12 nominations. See more awards »

Videos

Photos

23 photos | 1 video | 161 news articles













Cast

Series cast summary:
...
 Julian (96 episodes, 2001-2017)
...
 Ricky (96 episodes, 2001-2017)
...
 Bubbles / ... (96 episodes, 2001-2017)
...
 Jim Lahey (89 episodes, 2001-2017)
...
 Randy (89 episodes, 2001-2017)
Tyrone Parsons ...
 Tyrone / ... (86 episodes, 2001-2017)
...
 Sarah (81 episodes, 2001-2017)
Jeanna Harrison ...
 Trinity (80 episodes, 2001-2017)
...
 Cory (78 episodes, 2001-2017)
...
 Lucy (72 episodes, 2001-2016)
...
 J-Roc (67 episodes, 2001-2016)
...
 Barb Lahey / ... (67 episodes, 2001-2016)
Barrie Dunn ...
 Ray (56 episodes, 2001-2007)
Jacob Rolfe ...
 Jacob / ... (53 episodes, 2001-2017)
Michael Jackson ...
 Trevor (47 episodes, 2001-2007)
See full cast
Storyline

Trailer Park Boys is about life between prison terms. Always trying to play the angles, always done-in by forces beyond their control, and always in the middle of a gunfight, Ricky and Julian are decent, hard- working guys trying to cope with the New World Economic Order. It's not that the boys don't know right from wrong, it's just that "right" rarely presents itself. Written by Anonymous

Plot Summary

Plot Keywords:

trailer park | poverty | criminal gang | group of friends | neighborhood

Taglines:

More brawn, less brains.

Genres:

Comedy | Crime | Drama

Certificate:

TV-MA

Parents Guide:

 
Details

Official Sites:

|

Country:

Language:

Release Date:

20 April 2004 (USA)

Also Known As:

Chlopaki z baraków

Filming Locations:

 

Company Credits

Production Co:




Technical Specs

Runtime:

Color:


Did You Know?

Trivia

The most drinks Mr Lahey has reportedly had in one go is 49. Randy explains this in season 5 episode 1 after Jim tries killing Ricky in the previous season 4 finale.

Goofs

Ray's Trailer is different in every season.

Quotes

Bubbles: I'd like to see that Red Blue Green cocksucker put one of those together, duct-tapin' it.


Connections

Followed by The Trailer Park Boys Christmas Special (2004)

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is the show finished?
See more (Spoiler Alert!)

User Reviews

 
Knock Knock...F%@k Off.
7 October 2006 | by (Canada)

While I respect the opinions of those who criticized the show (not surprisingly the comments rated "least useful"), it appears that their views are so concrete that they just don't get it.

This brilliant series is not intended to reflect the "reality" of trailer park life in Nova Scotia, but is instead a wonderful artistic compilation of many extreme, bizarre, and mundane experiences that are interesting on an entertaining and (feigned) voyeuristic basis. There are operas, soap operas, space operas, and now "park operas".

Consider how difficult it must be to act improv style not only on the set, but to act "in character" during all media interviews and public engagements, as is the expectation. Not many actors would have the commitment or stamina to carry this through for the benefit of the production image. Mike Smith, who plays the character Bubbles, apparently can only wear the thick glasses for 15 minutes at a time without extreme fatigue.

Let's consider the acting quality and skill. Would Deniro or Pacino make this a better series? No! The charm is in the rough edges, the improv, the humility, and the belief that these are low rung thugs. It is totally believable and a credit to the acting and direction.

How is Canada or Nova Scotia being insulted if we recognize that this series is a parody and that we should not take it so seriously. According to the on-line polls I have viewed for TPB of the episodes to date, the average rating has been 9 out of 10. Most of those voting were from Canada followed by participants from the US, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. We should be proud that we have had an impact on others, especially on those outside of our country.

If given a chance, you will see how the brilliance shines through the layers of carefully placed sh#@. It is meant to look amateurish!
114 of 121 people found this review helpful.  Was this review helpful to you?
See all 93 user reviews

Discuss Trailer Park Boys (2001) on the IMDb message boards


