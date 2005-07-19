8.5/10
26,635
93 user 4 critic

Trailer Park Boys 

TV-MA | | Comedy, Crime, Drama | TV Series (2001–2016)
Episode Guide
96 episodes
Trailer Park Boys Poster
Trailer
0:35 | Trailer

On Disc

at Amazon

Three petty felons have a documentary made about their life in a trailer park.

Creator:

Stars:

, , | See full cast & crew »
Reviews
Popularity
500 ( 15)

Episodes

Seasons

Years


11   10   9   8   7   6   5   4   3   … See all »
2017   2016   2015   2014   2007   2006   … See all »
Top Rated TV #214 | 4 wins & 12 nominations. See more awards »

Videos

Photos

23 photos | 1 video | 161 news articles »
Learn more

People who liked this also liked... 













◄ Prev 6 Next 6 ►

0 Next »
Trailer Park Boys: The Movie (2006)
Comedy | Crime
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 7.3/10 X  

Ricky, Julian and Bubbles come up with a scheme to steal large amounts of untraceable coins.

Director: Mike Clattenburg
Stars: Robb Wells, John Paul Tremblay, Mike Smith
0 Next »
Trailer Park Boys (1999)
Comedy
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 8.3/10 X  

Two petty felons have a documentary made about their life in a trailer park.

Director: Mike Clattenburg
Stars: John Paul Tremblay, Robb Wells, Lucy Decoutere
0 Next »
Trailer Park Boys: Don't Legalize It (2014)
Comedy | Crime | Drama
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 7.5/10 X  

Recently out of jail and completely broke, Julian has a plan to get outrageously rich. However, he first has to deliver his product to Montreal where his rival Cyrus is waiting to close the... See full summary »

Director: Mike Clattenburg
Stars: John Paul Tremblay, Robb Wells, Mike Smith
0 Next »
Trailer Park Boys: Countdown to Liquor Day (2009)
Comedy | Crime
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 7.5/10 X  

The boys return from jail to find the park has deteriorated, with a brand new park being created beside it. They attempt a series of get rich quick schemes and robberies, while a freshly drunk Lahey threatens to derail their plans.

Director: Mike Clattenburg
Stars: Robb Wells, John Paul Tremblay, Mike Smith
0 Next »
The Trailer Park Boys Christmas Special (TV Movie 2004)
Comedy
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 8.3/10 X  

It's Christmas 1997.

Director: Mike Clattenburg
Stars: Cory Bowles, Lucy Decoutere, Barrie Dunn
0 Next »
Say Goodnight to the Bad Guys (TV Movie 2008)
Comedy
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 8.2/10 X  

It has been one year since the boys have become rich. Julian decided to keep the money safe, but when it comes time for everyone to get their share, the money is lost forever.

Director: Mike Clattenburg
Stars: John Paul Tremblay, Robb Wells, John Dunsworth
0 Next »
Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park (TV Series 2016)
Adventure | Comedy | Crime
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 7.3/10 X  

Ricky, Julian, and Bubbles go to Europe for a paid vacation and realize when they get there they have to complete tasks in different countries to earn money to party.

Stars: John Paul Tremblay, Robb Wells, Mike Smith
0 Next »
Trailer Park Boys: Live in F**kin' Dublin (TV Movie 2014)
Comedy
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 6.4/10 X  

The boys head to Ireland after winning a contest to see Rush but are arrested by immigration and must perform a community service puppet show.

Directors: Jeremy Chipper, Mike Smith, and 2 more credits »
Stars: John Paul Tremblay, Robb Wells, Mike Smith
0 Next »
Trailer Park Boys: Drunk, High & Unemployed (TV Movie 2015)
Comedy
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 6.7/10 X  

Ricky, Julian and Bubbles bring their trailer park humor out onto the stage for a night of bravado, schemes and an intoxicated acting demo.

Directors: Gary Howsam, Mike Smith, and 2 more credits »
Stars: John Paul Tremblay, Robb Wells, Mike Smith
0 Next »
Trailer Park Boys: Live at the North Pole (TV Movie 2014)
Comedy
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 7.2/10 X  

The Trailer Park Boys trick Ricky into going to Minneapolis by telling him it's in the North Pole. Once in Minneapolis the present a live Christmas themed show.

Directors: Mike Smith, John Paul Tremblay, and 2 more credits »
Stars: John Paul Tremblay, Robb Wells, Mike Smith
0 Next »
Swearnet: The Movie (2014)
Comedy
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 6.3/10 X  

Fed up with being censored in their post-Trailer Park Boys lives, the out of work stars/world-renowned 'swearists', Mike Smith, Robb Wells and John Paul Tremblay decide to start their own uncensored network on the internet.

Director: Warren P. Sonoda
Stars: Mike Smith, Robb Wells, John Paul Tremblay
0 Next »
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia (TV Series 2005)
Comedy
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 8.8/10 X  

Four young friends with big egos and slightly arrogant attitudes are the proprietors of an Irish bar in Philadelphia.

Stars: Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney
Edit

Cast

Series cast summary:
...
 Julian (96 episodes, 2001-2017)
...
 Ricky (96 episodes, 2001-2017)
...
 Bubbles / ... (96 episodes, 2001-2017)
...
 Jim Lahey (89 episodes, 2001-2017)
...
 Randy (89 episodes, 2001-2017)
Tyrone Parsons ...
 Tyrone / ... (86 episodes, 2001-2017)
...
 Sarah (81 episodes, 2001-2017)
Jeanna Harrison ...
 Trinity (80 episodes, 2001-2017)
...
 Cory (78 episodes, 2001-2017)
...
 Lucy (72 episodes, 2001-2016)
...
 J-Roc (67 episodes, 2001-2016)
...
 Barb Lahey / ... (67 episodes, 2001-2016)
Barrie Dunn ...
 Ray (56 episodes, 2001-2007)
Jacob Rolfe ...
 Jacob / ... (53 episodes, 2001-2017)
Michael Jackson ...
 Trevor (47 episodes, 2001-2007)
See full cast »
Edit

Storyline

Trailer Park Boys is about life between prison terms. Always trying to play the angles, always done-in by forces beyond their control, and always in the middle of a gunfight, Ricky and Julian are decent, hard- working guys trying to cope with the New World Economic Order. It's not that the boys don't know right from wrong, it's just that "right" rarely presents itself. Written by Anonymous

Plot Summary | Add Synopsis

Plot Keywords:

trailer park | poverty | criminal gang | group of friends | neighborhood | See All (28) »

Taglines:

There's a new world order at Sunnyvale Trailer Park. See more »

Genres:

Comedy | Crime | Drama

Certificate:

TV-MA | See all certifications »

Parents Guide:

 »
Edit

Details

Official Sites:

|

Country:

Language:

Release Date:

20 April 2004 (USA)  »

Also Known As:

Chlopaki z baraków  »

Filming Locations:

 »

Company Credits

Production Co:

, ,  »
Show detailed on  »

Technical Specs

Runtime:

Color:

See  »
Edit

Did You Know?

Trivia

After season 8 the boys are frequently seen drinking 'Liquormans' whiskey. It is actually a real alcohol that can be purchased in liquor stores across Canada. It is produced by the boys as a form of merchandise for the show. See more »

Goofs

In Season 2, the Sunnyvale trailer park sign is next to a gravel road. In future seasons, it's next to paved roads. See more »

Quotes

Ricky: Knock, Knock, Trevor.
Trevor: I'm not gonna say, "Who's there?", man.
Ricky: You just did, you fucking idiot!
[tears off his pants]
See more »

Connections

Referenced in Degrassi: The Next Generation: Back in Black (2004) See more »

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is the show finished?
See more (Spoiler Alert!) »

User Reviews

Sheer Brilliance
19 July 2005 | by (United Kingdom) – See all my reviews

This mockumentary shows exactly what comedy is all about. Originality, great performances, continuously great story lines and of course the way this show is set out. Bubble's is one of the most likable characters you'll ever likely come across. Ricky is the drug dealer that for once every viewer is behind. He also has some great lines like 'Holy f**k those guys f**k up a lot' and 'Knock Knock...F**k Off.' And there also needs to be the smart one who works out all the boy's plans and you can't do any better than Julian. Jim Lahey (Trailer Park Supervisor) and his assistant Randy are the perfect duo for a show like this with the police having no respect for them and nobody in the park having little respect for them. The best thing about the character's are they're addictions. Lahey and Randy's alcohol, Julian's Rum and Coke, Ricky's cigarette's ("Lets go, smokes") and Bubble's Kitty Cats. The side-splitting climax to series 4 just recently aired on Paramount Comedy, but in the mean time I'm looking forward to series 5 getting brought to the UK. I'm trying to be patient but please hurry up and bring it out! I recommend to everyone a trip to Sunnyvale Trailer Park.
30 of 38 people found this review helpful.  Was this review helpful to you?
Review this title | See all 93 user reviews »

Message Boards

Recent Posts
Out of the park.... jwarpness
Well now the show is done. niner4life
Ricky is ABSOLUTELY HORRIBLE!!! solid-43180
people are just mad this went from mockumentary to sitcom. bbirmingham
J-Roc left the show JtotheROC14
No more "Bottle Kids!!" TKainZero
Discuss Trailer Park Boys (2001) on the IMDb message boards »
Getting Started | Contributor Zone »

Contribute to This Page

Write review