Trailer Park Boys 

TV-MA | | Comedy, Crime, Drama | TV Series (2001–2016)
Three petty felons have a documentary made about their life in a trailer park.

Creator:

Stars:

See full cast & crew »
Episodes

Seasons

Years


11   10   9   8   7   6   5   4   3   … See all »
2017   2016   2015   2014   2007   2006   … See all »
Top Rated TV #213 | 4 wins & 12 nominations. See more awards »

23 photos | 1 video | 161 news articles
Trailer Park Boys: The Movie (2006)
Comedy | Crime
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 7.3/10 X  

Ricky, Julian and Bubbles come up with a scheme to steal large amounts of untraceable coins.

Director: Mike Clattenburg
Stars: Robb Wells, John Paul Tremblay, Mike Smith
0 Next »
Trailer Park Boys (1999)
Comedy
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 8.3/10 X  

Two petty felons have a documentary made about their life in a trailer park.

Director: Mike Clattenburg
Stars: John Paul Tremblay, Robb Wells, Lucy Decoutere
0 Next »
Trailer Park Boys: Don't Legalize It (2014)
Comedy | Crime | Drama
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 7.5/10 X  

Recently out of jail and completely broke, Julian has a plan to get outrageously rich. However, he first has to deliver his product to Montreal where his rival Cyrus is waiting to close the... See full summary »

Director: Mike Clattenburg
Stars: John Paul Tremblay, Robb Wells, Mike Smith
0 Next »
Trailer Park Boys: Countdown to Liquor Day (2009)
Comedy | Crime
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 7.5/10 X  

The boys return from jail to find the park has deteriorated, with a brand new park being created beside it. They attempt a series of get rich quick schemes and robberies, while a freshly drunk Lahey threatens to derail their plans.

Director: Mike Clattenburg
Stars: Robb Wells, John Paul Tremblay, Mike Smith
0 Next »
Say Goodnight to the Bad Guys (TV Movie 2008)
Comedy
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 8.2/10 X  

It has been one year since the boys have become rich. Julian decided to keep the money safe, but when it comes time for everyone to get their share, the money is lost forever.

Director: Mike Clattenburg
Stars: John Paul Tremblay, Robb Wells, John Dunsworth
0 Next »
The Trailer Park Boys Christmas Special (TV Movie 2004)
Comedy
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 8.3/10 X  

It's Christmas 1997.

Director: Mike Clattenburg
Stars: Cory Bowles, Lucy Decoutere, Barrie Dunn
0 Next »
Trailer Park Boys: Out of the Park (TV Series 2016)
Adventure | Comedy | Crime
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 7.3/10 X  

Ricky, Julian, and Bubbles go to Europe for a paid vacation and realize when they get there they have to complete tasks in different countries to earn money to party.

Stars: John Paul Tremblay, Robb Wells, Mike Smith
0 Next »
Trailer Park Boys: Live in F**kin' Dublin (TV Movie 2014)
Comedy
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 6.4/10 X  

The boys head to Ireland after winning a contest to see Rush but are arrested by immigration and must perform a community service puppet show.

Directors: Jeremy Chipper, Mike Smith, and 2 more credits »
Stars: John Paul Tremblay, Robb Wells, Mike Smith
0 Next »
Trailer Park Boys: Drunk, High & Unemployed (TV Movie 2015)
Comedy
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 6.7/10 X  

Ricky, Julian and Bubbles bring their trailer park humor out onto the stage for a night of bravado, schemes and an intoxicated acting demo.

Directors: Gary Howsam, Mike Smith, and 2 more credits »
Stars: John Paul Tremblay, Robb Wells, Mike Smith
0 Next »
Swearnet: The Movie (2014)
Comedy
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 6.3/10 X  

Fed up with being censored in their post-Trailer Park Boys lives, the out of work stars/world-renowned 'swearists', Mike Smith, Robb Wells and John Paul Tremblay decide to start their own uncensored network on the internet.

Director: Warren P. Sonoda
Stars: Mike Smith, Robb Wells, John Paul Tremblay
0 Next »
Trailer Park Boys: Live at the North Pole (TV Movie 2014)
Comedy
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 7.2/10 X  

The Trailer Park Boys trick Ricky into going to Minneapolis by telling him it's in the North Pole. Once in Minneapolis the present a live Christmas themed show.

Directors: Mike Smith, John Paul Tremblay, and 2 more credits »
Stars: John Paul Tremblay, Robb Wells, Mike Smith
Cast

Series cast summary:
...
 Julian (96 episodes, 2001-2017)
...
 Ricky (96 episodes, 2001-2017)
...
 Bubbles / ... (96 episodes, 2001-2017)
...
 Jim Lahey (89 episodes, 2001-2017)
...
 Randy (89 episodes, 2001-2017)
Tyrone Parsons ...
 Tyrone / ... (86 episodes, 2001-2017)
...
 Sarah (81 episodes, 2001-2017)
Jeanna Harrison ...
 Trinity (80 episodes, 2001-2017)
...
 Cory (78 episodes, 2001-2017)
...
 Lucy (72 episodes, 2001-2016)
...
 J-Roc (67 episodes, 2001-2016)
...
 Barb Lahey / ... (67 episodes, 2001-2016)
Barrie Dunn ...
 Ray (56 episodes, 2001-2007)
Jacob Rolfe ...
 Jacob / ... (53 episodes, 2001-2017)
Michael Jackson ...
 Trevor (47 episodes, 2001-2007)
See full cast
Storyline

Trailer Park Boys is about life between prison terms. Always trying to play the angles, always done-in by forces beyond their control, and always in the middle of a gunfight, Ricky and Julian are decent, hard- working guys trying to cope with the New World Economic Order. It's not that the boys don't know right from wrong, it's just that "right" rarely presents itself. Written by Anonymous

Plot Keywords:

trailer park | poverty | criminal gang | group of friends | neighborhood

Taglines:

Genres:

Comedy | Crime | Drama

Certificate:

Parents Guide:

Details

Country:

Language:

Release Date:

20 April 2004 (USA)  »

Also Known As:

Chlopaki z baraków  »

Filming Locations:

 »

Production Co:

, ,  »
Runtime:

Color:

Did You Know?

Trivia

In the episode "Friends with the Benedicts" the song "A Question of Faith" by Sandbox plays in the background in the scene in Ricky's ice rink trailer. Mike Smith (Bubbles) played guitar for the same band in the 90s See more »

Goofs

In Season 2, the Sunnyvale trailer park sign is next to a gravel road. In future seasons, it's next to paved roads. See more »

Quotes

[Cory and Trevor are visibly aroused at a strip club]
Danny: [In the background] FUCK OFF WITH THE FUCKING ERECTIONS!
Bubbles: [Later] Fuckin' way she goes and erections ruined the whole fucking night.
Connections

Referenced in Mike & Mike: Episode dated 17 September 2015 (2015) See more »

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Is the show finished?
User Reviews

understated brilliance, continuing the great Canadian comedy tradition
6 August 2004 | by (guelph, canada) – See all my reviews

Like most people when I first saw this show I thought it was just another mindless low budget comedy series aimed at the dim-witted pot smokers among us. Then I watched it more and became mesmerized by the underlying brilliance, everything was not as it seemed, from the beautifully languid intro music, to the ingenious documentary style of filming. Much like SCTV, it uses the low budget quality of the show, and turns that into a bonus. THe shaky hand-held camera, the occasional boom mic shot all blend perfectly with the mostly improvised dialogue. There's something uniquely Canadian about this, making the best out of the fewest resources, and it demonstrates the greatness of the show that it does not need huge production values to make you laugh your ass off. And laugh you will as you watch the main characters, Ricky, Julian and Bubbles stumble their way through life. We have all met people like this, much like in the movie "Fubar", people who are completely ignorant and emotionally underdeveloped, yet very much content with their position in life. Both Fubar and TPB, the key is not to make fun of these people in a condescending way, look equally at their naive stupidity but also at their loyalty and innocence and genuineness.

The 80's had SCTV, the 90's Kids in the Hall, for Canada, the 00's belong to the Trailer Park boys.

86 of 101 people found this review helpful.
