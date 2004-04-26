|Series cast summary:
|John Paul Tremblay
Julian (96 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Robb Wells
Ricky (96 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Mike Smith
Bubbles / ... (96 episodes, 2001-2017)
|John Dunsworth
Jim Lahey (89 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Patrick Roach
Randy (89 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Tyrone Parsons
Tyrone / ... (86 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Sarah Dunsworth
Sarah (81 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Jeanna Harrison
Trinity (80 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Cory Bowles
Cory (78 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Lucy Decoutere
Lucy (72 episodes, 2001-2016)
|Jonathan Torrens
J-Roc (67 episodes, 2001-2016)
|Shelley Thompson
Barb Lahey / ... (67 episodes, 2001-2016)
|Barrie Dunn
Ray (56 episodes, 2001-2007)
|Jacob Rolfe
Jacob / ... (53 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Michael Jackson
Trevor (47 episodes, 2001-2007)
Trailer Park Boys is about life between prison terms. Always trying to play the angles, always done-in by forces beyond their control, and always in the middle of a gunfight, Ricky and Julian are decent, hard- working guys trying to cope with the New World Economic Order. It's not that the boys don't know right from wrong, it's just that "right" rarely presents itself. Written by Anonymous
I've seen this show only a few times and it is absolutely hilarious. The first time I saw it I was insulted, but after seeing it because i couldn't pick up anything else on the tv, I really enjoyed it.
I would like to see more spin offs from a show like this. This is Melrose Place or 90210 on Welfare and it freakingly hilarious.
The cast is very classic characters. The dialogue is cheesey and trite, but it all fits in perfectly.
The entire production is cheap, but made to be purposely done that way...and it comes off great. There are few comedies that are not Hollywood formula and this is one.
I can only state that for Canadian programming, this is far better than any "road To Avonlea" type programming.
Lately Canadian television series have become very edgy and have defined characters with unique definition...and it's about time.
It's time that comedy has gotten away from the "FRIENDS" and "FRASIER" type lame ass comedy writing and became creative like this show.
I look for more series episodes and possibly a feature movie too.
I've had the opportunity to live in a trailer park for several months in Florida, Arizona, Utah, New Mexico and British Columbia...I can easily relate to some of the characters that I have met in this series to real life people.
Fantastic view of a very unique position of life.
Awesome job.