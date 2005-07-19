|Series cast summary:
|John Paul Tremblay
|...
|
Julian (96 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Robb Wells
|...
|
Ricky (96 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Mike Smith
|...
|
Bubbles / ... (96 episodes, 2001-2017)
|John Dunsworth
|...
|
Jim Lahey (89 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Patrick Roach
|...
|
Randy (89 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Tyrone Parsons
|...
|
Tyrone / ... (86 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Sarah Dunsworth
|...
|
Sarah (81 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Jeanna Harrison
|...
|
Trinity (80 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Cory Bowles
|...
|
Cory (78 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Lucy Decoutere
|...
|
Lucy (72 episodes, 2001-2016)
|Jonathan Torrens
|...
|
J-Roc (67 episodes, 2001-2016)
|Shelley Thompson
|...
|
Barb Lahey / ... (67 episodes, 2001-2016)
|Barrie Dunn
|...
|
Ray (56 episodes, 2001-2007)
|Jacob Rolfe
|...
|
Jacob / ... (53 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Michael Jackson
|...
|
Trevor (47 episodes, 2001-2007)
Trailer Park Boys is about life between prison terms. Always trying to play the angles, always done-in by forces beyond their control, and always in the middle of a gunfight, Ricky and Julian are decent, hard- working guys trying to cope with the New World Economic Order. It's not that the boys don't know right from wrong, it's just that "right" rarely presents itself. Written by Anonymous
This mockumentary shows exactly what comedy is all about. Originality, great performances, continuously great story lines and of course the way this show is set out. Bubble's is one of the most likable characters you'll ever likely come across. Ricky is the drug dealer that for once every viewer is behind. He also has some great lines like 'Holy f**k those guys f**k up a lot' and 'Knock Knock...F**k Off.' And there also needs to be the smart one who works out all the boy's plans and you can't do any better than Julian. Jim Lahey (Trailer Park Supervisor) and his assistant Randy are the perfect duo for a show like this with the police having no respect for them and nobody in the park having little respect for them. The best thing about the character's are they're addictions. Lahey and Randy's alcohol, Julian's Rum and Coke, Ricky's cigarette's ("Lets go, smokes") and Bubble's Kitty Cats. The side-splitting climax to series 4 just recently aired on Paramount Comedy, but in the mean time I'm looking forward to series 5 getting brought to the UK. I'm trying to be patient but please hurry up and bring it out! I recommend to everyone a trip to Sunnyvale Trailer Park.