|Series cast summary:
|John Paul Tremblay
Julian (96 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Robb Wells
Ricky (96 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Mike Smith
Bubbles / ... (96 episodes, 2001-2017)
|John Dunsworth
Jim Lahey (89 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Patrick Roach
Randy (89 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Tyrone Parsons
Tyrone / ... (86 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Sarah Dunsworth
Sarah (81 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Jeanna Harrison
Trinity (80 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Cory Bowles
Cory (78 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Lucy Decoutere
Lucy (72 episodes, 2001-2016)
|Jonathan Torrens
J-Roc (67 episodes, 2001-2016)
|Shelley Thompson
Barb Lahey / ... (67 episodes, 2001-2016)
|Barrie Dunn
Ray (56 episodes, 2001-2007)
|Jacob Rolfe
Jacob / ... (53 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Michael Jackson
Trevor (47 episodes, 2001-2007)
Trailer Park Boys is about life between prison terms. Always trying to play the angles, always done-in by forces beyond their control, and always in the middle of a gunfight, Ricky and Julian are decent, hard- working guys trying to cope with the New World Economic Order. It's not that the boys don't know right from wrong, it's just that "right" rarely presents itself. Written by Anonymous
All hail TRAILER PARK BOYS, the funniest show on television. This show is an absolute must-watch. The plot of the show has already been summed-up by the other comments on the board, so I'll only say: WATCH THIS SHOW! It's hysterical. EVERYONE MUST WATCH 'TRAILER PARK BOYS'!!!