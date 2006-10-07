|Series cast summary:
|John Paul Tremblay
|...
|
Julian (96 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Robb Wells
|...
|
Ricky (96 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Mike Smith
|...
|
Bubbles / ... (96 episodes, 2001-2017)
|John Dunsworth
|...
|
Jim Lahey (89 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Patrick Roach
|...
|
Randy (89 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Tyrone Parsons
|...
|
Tyrone / ... (86 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Sarah Dunsworth
|...
|
Sarah (81 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Jeanna Harrison
|...
|
Trinity (80 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Cory Bowles
|...
|
Cory (78 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Lucy Decoutere
|...
|
Lucy (72 episodes, 2001-2016)
|Jonathan Torrens
|...
|
J-Roc (67 episodes, 2001-2016)
|Shelley Thompson
|...
|
Barb Lahey / ... (67 episodes, 2001-2016)
|Barrie Dunn
|...
|
Ray (56 episodes, 2001-2007)
|Jacob Rolfe
|...
|
Jacob / ... (53 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Michael Jackson
|...
|
Trevor (47 episodes, 2001-2007)
Trailer Park Boys is about life between prison terms. Always trying to play the angles, always done-in by forces beyond their control, and always in the middle of a gunfight, Ricky and Julian are decent, hard- working guys trying to cope with the New World Economic Order. It's not that the boys don't know right from wrong, it's just that "right" rarely presents itself. Written by Anonymous
While I respect the opinions of those who criticized the show (not surprisingly the comments rated "least useful"), it appears that their views are so concrete that they just don't get it.
This brilliant series is not intended to reflect the "reality" of trailer park life in Nova Scotia, but is instead a wonderful artistic compilation of many extreme, bizarre, and mundane experiences that are interesting on an entertaining and (feigned) voyeuristic basis. There are operas, soap operas, space operas, and now "park operas".
Consider how difficult it must be to act improv style not only on the set, but to act "in character" during all media interviews and public engagements, as is the expectation. Not many actors would have the commitment or stamina to carry this through for the benefit of the production image. Mike Smith, who plays the character Bubbles, apparently can only wear the thick glasses for 15 minutes at a time without extreme fatigue.
Let's consider the acting quality and skill. Would Deniro or Pacino make this a better series? No! The charm is in the rough edges, the improv, the humility, and the belief that these are low rung thugs. It is totally believable and a credit to the acting and direction.
How is Canada or Nova Scotia being insulted if we recognize that this series is a parody and that we should not take it so seriously. According to the on-line polls I have viewed for TPB of the episodes to date, the average rating has been 9 out of 10. Most of those voting were from Canada followed by participants from the US, the UK, Australia, and New Zealand. We should be proud that we have had an impact on others, especially on those outside of our country.
If given a chance, you will see how the brilliance shines through the layers of carefully placed sh#@. It is meant to look amateurish!