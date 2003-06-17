|Series cast summary:
|John Paul Tremblay
Julian (96 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Robb Wells
Ricky (96 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Mike Smith
Bubbles / ... (96 episodes, 2001-2017)
|John Dunsworth
Jim Lahey (89 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Patrick Roach
Randy (89 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Tyrone Parsons
Tyrone / ... (86 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Sarah Dunsworth
Sarah (81 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Jeanna Harrison
Trinity (80 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Cory Bowles
Cory (78 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Lucy Decoutere
Lucy (72 episodes, 2001-2016)
|Jonathan Torrens
J-Roc (67 episodes, 2001-2016)
|Shelley Thompson
Barb Lahey / ... (67 episodes, 2001-2016)
|Barrie Dunn
Ray (56 episodes, 2001-2007)
|Jacob Rolfe
Jacob / ... (53 episodes, 2001-2017)
|Michael Jackson
Trevor (47 episodes, 2001-2007)
Trailer Park Boys is about life between prison terms. Always trying to play the angles, always done-in by forces beyond their control, and always in the middle of a gunfight, Ricky and Julian are decent, hard- working guys trying to cope with the New World Economic Order. It's not that the boys don't know right from wrong, it's just that "right" rarely presents itself. Written by Anonymous
This show is THE funniest damn show ever produced in Canada. What a bunch of dumbasses these characters are! You must see this show. It is the funniest thing. Just a bunch of small town folks living in a trailer park trying to make it. Truly amazing!