Thank God You're Here is about well known performers doing a scene which they have no idea what's going on. It may be a Roman dungeon, a boardroom or a tonight show. The only thing you can ... See full summary »
Da Kath & Kim Code is an homage to Dan Brown's book and later hollywood blockbuster The Davinci Code. The movie opens with Kath and Kel having just returned from a Davinci Code themed ... See full summary »
A game show where generation Baby Boomers, X and Y compete against each other to see who is the best. Each week the teams are headed by Amanda Keller, Charlie Pickering and Josh Thomas ... See full summary »
The Gruen Transfer (TGT) is a show about advertising, how it works, and how it works on us. Hosted by the inimitable Wil Anderson, TGT decodes and defuses the commercial messages that swirl... See full summary »
Kath & Kim appeared on UK TVscreensa few years ago now, and I was drawn in from the start. It's a great comedy in every way - Rounded characters, cracking scripts and some classic comedy surprises. The show surrounds Kath and her daughter Kim who, after a bust-up with her fiancé, moves back in with her mother who herself is on the brink on moving in her new man, Kel - wonder butcher and creator of some legendary sausage combos. Most of the time though all does not go well for the pair, who's personalities constantly grate on each other. No of which is helped by "friend" Sharon, a net-ball playing foil who is always burdened with some injury. At first I thought it would be the type of sit-com that would play hopelessly on the Aussie stereotypes, but it really doesn't. All the characters have a great depth to them (if thats not too grotesque a phrase to use!) At the time is was a beautifully fresh comedy for the BBC who had be hit by a slump of pretty poor-to-no-existent home grown comedy. For this I have to rate Kath & Kim high ... A first class comedy and well deserving of it's three series (lets hope we get all of them over here in the UK soon!)
