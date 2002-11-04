Da Kath & Kim Code is an homage to Dan Brown's book and later hollywood blockbuster The Davinci Code. The movie opens with Kath and Kel having just returned from a Davinci Code themed ... See full summary »
Thank God You're Here is about well known performers doing a scene which they have no idea what's going on. It may be a Roman dungeon, a boardroom or a tonight show. The only thing you can ... See full summary »
Stars:
Shane Bourne,
Tom Gleisner,
Daniel Cordeaux
A game show where generation Baby Boomers, X and Y compete against each other to see who is the best. Each week the teams are headed by Amanda Keller, Charlie Pickering and Josh Thomas ... See full summary »
Stars:
Shaun Micallef,
Amanda Keller,
Charlie Pickering
The Gruen Transfer (TGT) is a show about advertising, how it works, and how it works on us. Hosted by the inimitable Wil Anderson, TGT decodes and defuses the commercial messages that swirl... See full summary »
The Big Girls hit the nail on the head - toute suite !
Kath and Kim is the latest definitive 'hit' from the pool of Melbourne comedic genius that had its origins in Fast Forward and originally The D-Generation.
Watching Kath and Kim I try to work out each time why I love it so much. Unlike other funny reality sitcoms - ie. Seinfeld - there arent continously funny setups and moments - though to be sure there are a number of gems. Still your not belly laughing the whole way through.
But what makes it addictive viewing is simply the stone-dead spot on performances from each of the cast and reality of the situations potraying modern life for your average aussie suburban just-middle class types.
Gina's "Kimmoi" is frighteningly accurate portrayal of the self-absorbed, helpess, hot-tempered but needy 'dawta'. Her relationship with Brett (wonderfully understated by Peter Rowsthorn) - Chewing him up one day and spitting him out the next is priceless in its accuracy!
Jane's 'Kath' is even more perfect as the tizzy born-again empty nester who now a 'woman of the world' with the fashion sense of Packenham Upper.
Magda's 'Sharon' - well is there any character Magda can't play? She is a comedic character genius of that theres no question. *Everyone* must know a Sharon out there - right down to the irony of being a hopelessly overweight sports playing fanatic!
Glenn Robbin's 'Kel Knight' is more parody than stretched reality but plays the character to cringe-worthy perfection.
For me there are two main reasons it works so well:
1. Yes it's situations and people we all know. Filming it at real suburban house and real shopping mall (did they tell anyone they were filming?! I dont think those background people are extras!) just add to the smiles of recognition.
2. This is a potrayal of your modern day lower-middle class suburbanites. Not your stereotype of old moccasin wearing uncultured bogans. These people appreciate the 'modern world' (Kath reading about Shah of Iran and into new-age things, Kim on the internet and trying speed dating) but still have the tragic common ways of your suburban yokels. The juxtaposition which is very much a reality in the modern burbs is beautiful to watch!
There are lots of special moments from season one so I wont go through them, but again a joy to see cameos from Tony Martin and Marg Downey.
I'll finish there... I'm off to Fountain Gate for a Cino and a bit of P & Q !
Bring on Season 2 !!
17 of 20 people found this review helpful.
Was this review helpful to you?
Kath and Kim is the latest definitive 'hit' from the pool of Melbourne comedic genius that had its origins in Fast Forward and originally The D-Generation.
Watching Kath and Kim I try to work out each time why I love it so much. Unlike other funny reality sitcoms - ie. Seinfeld - there arent continously funny setups and moments - though to be sure there are a number of gems. Still your not belly laughing the whole way through.
But what makes it addictive viewing is simply the stone-dead spot on performances from each of the cast and reality of the situations potraying modern life for your average aussie suburban just-middle class types.
Gina's "Kimmoi" is frighteningly accurate portrayal of the self-absorbed, helpess, hot-tempered but needy 'dawta'. Her relationship with Brett (wonderfully understated by Peter Rowsthorn) - Chewing him up one day and spitting him out the next is priceless in its accuracy!
Jane's 'Kath' is even more perfect as the tizzy born-again empty nester who now a 'woman of the world' with the fashion sense of Packenham Upper.
Magda's 'Sharon' - well is there any character Magda can't play? She is a comedic character genius of that theres no question. *Everyone* must know a Sharon out there - right down to the irony of being a hopelessly overweight sports playing fanatic!
Glenn Robbin's 'Kel Knight' is more parody than stretched reality but plays the character to cringe-worthy perfection.
For me there are two main reasons it works so well:
1. Yes it's situations and people we all know. Filming it at real suburban house and real shopping mall (did they tell anyone they were filming?! I dont think those background people are extras!) just add to the smiles of recognition.
2. This is a potrayal of your modern day lower-middle class suburbanites. Not your stereotype of old moccasin wearing uncultured bogans. These people appreciate the 'modern world' (Kath reading about Shah of Iran and into new-age things, Kim on the internet and trying speed dating) but still have the tragic common ways of your suburban yokels. The juxtaposition which is very much a reality in the modern burbs is beautiful to watch!
There are lots of special moments from season one so I wont go through them, but again a joy to see cameos from Tony Martin and Marg Downey.
I'll finish there... I'm off to Fountain Gate for a Cino and a bit of P & Q !
Bring on Season 2 !!