Kath & Kim 

| Comedy | TV Series (2002– )
32 episodes
A mother, her daughter, and their respective "hunks of spunk" negotiate life in suburban Australia.

Episodes

Seasons

Years


4   3   2   1  
2007   2005   2004   2003   2002  
9 wins & 23 nominations.
Cast

Series cast summary:
...
 Kathleen 'Kath' Darleen Day Knight / ... (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
Gina Riley ...
 Kimberly 'Kim' Day Craig / ... (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
Glenn Robbins ...
 Kel Graham Knight (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
Peter Rowsthorn ...
 Brett Craig (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
...
 Sharon Karen Strzelecki / ... (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
Storyline

A mother, her daughter, and their respective "hunks of spunk" negotiate life in suburban Australia.

Plot Keywords:

performer | caricature | camp | character name in title

Taglines:

The Modern Mother and Daughter...

Genres:

Comedy

Certificate:

Parents Guide:

Details

Official Sites:

Country:

Language:

Release Date:

2004 (USA)  »

Filming Locations:

Company Credits

Production Co:

Technical Specs

Runtime:

(24 episodes)

Color:

Did You Know?

Trivia

Sharon's bedsit is in the old Cabana Court Motel in Park Street, St Kilda West. See more »

Quotes

Kath: Kimmie, look at me, look at moy, look at mooooy.
Crazy Credits

The opening credits are a parody of the opening credits for the TV series The Young and the Restless. See more »

Connections

Referenced in Dancing with the Stars: Episode #7.8 (2007) See more »

Frequently Asked Questions

This FAQ is empty. Add the first question.

User Reviews

Kath and Kim reign!
26 October 2007 | by (Orpington, England) – See all my reviews

I'm completed addicted to this show and am only sorry it has ended its run here in the UK. I'm not Australian so maybe can't recognize all of the cultural points, but still find it amusing. It's not laugh out loud stuff, but I imagine that Australians can recognize the satirical observations more than anyone. I love the ever optimistic Kath and her dreadful wardrobe and the mind-bogglingly selfish Kim.

What I can't understand is, why are the Americans making their own version and not screening the original? Is it the accents? Are Americans not capable of understanding any accents other than their own? As Kath says, "look at May, Kim, look at May".
6 of 6 people found this review helpful.
Message Boards

Recent Posts
Kath and Kim is the worst comedy ever!! 02edwacu-1
Who would you like to see in the US version? ilovegeorge
Beyond Terrible Nantithus
Is this filmed in an actual house/suburb? plpierce
What exactly is this making fun of? A certain region? curlydo20
American Version queen_of_green13
Discuss Kath & Kim (2002) on the IMDb message boards
Contribute to This Page

