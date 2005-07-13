8.1/10
1,911
25 user 7 critic

Kath & Kim 

| Comedy | TV Series (2002– )
Episode Guide
32 episodes
Kath & Kim Poster
A mother, her daughter, and their respective "hunks of spunk" negotiate life in suburban Australia.

Creators:

,

Stars:

, , | See full cast & crew »
Reviews
Popularity
4,966 ( 463)

Episodes

Seasons

Years


4   3   2   1  
2007   2005   2004   2003   2002  
9 wins & 23 nominations. See more awards »
5 photos | 1 news article »
Learn more

People who liked this also liked... 













◄ Prev 6 Next 6 ►

0 Next »
Kath & Kim (2008–2009)
Comedy
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 5.1/10 X  

U.S. version of the hit Australian comedy about a dysfunctional mother and daughter relationship.

Stars: Molly Shannon, Selma Blair, John Michael Higgins
0 Next »
Da Kath & Kim Code (TV Movie 2005)
Comedy
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 7.6/10 X  

Da Kath & Kim Code is an homage to Dan Brown's book and later hollywood blockbuster The Davinci Code. The movie opens with Kath and Kel having just returned from a Davinci Code themed ... See full summary »

Director: Ted Emery
Stars: Jane Turner, Gina Riley, Glenn Robbins
0 Next »
Kath & Kimderella (2012)
Comedy
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 5.3/10 X  

Fountain Lakes' foxy ladies who turn more than just heads when they go on an overseas trip and end up being the centre of their very own fairytale.

Director: Ted Emery
Stars: Jane Turner, Gina Riley, Magda Szubanski
0 Next »
Thank God You're Here (TV Series 2006)
Comedy | Game-Show
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 8.1/10 X  

Thank God You're Here is about well known performers doing a scene which they have no idea what's going on. It may be a Roman dungeon, a boardroom or a tonight show. The only thing you can ... See full summary »

Stars: Shane Bourne, Tom Gleisner, Daniel Cordeaux
0 Next »
The Chaser's War on Everything (TV Series 2006)
Comedy
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 8.9/10 X  
Stars: Julian Morrow, Andrew Hansen, Chris Taylor
0 Next »
Russell Coight's All Aussie Adventures (2001–2002)
Adventure | Comedy
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 8.2/10 X  

Russell Coight's haphazard and inept adventuring style ensures that he is a danger to anything and anyone he meets, not to mention himself.

Stars: Glenn Robbins, Hermann Iberg, Tom Martin
0 Next »
Spicks and Specks (TV Series 2005)
Comedy | Game-Show
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 8.4/10 X  
Stars: Adam Hills, Alan Brough, Myf Warhurst
0 Next »
We Can Be Heroes (TV Series 2005)
Comedy
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 8.4/10 X  

A group of Australians are nominated for the Australian of the Year Award.

Stars: Chris Lilley, Jennifer Byrne, Mick Graham
0 Next »
Talkin' 'Bout Your Generation (TV Series 2009)
Game-Show
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 7.7/10 X  

A game show where generation Baby Boomers, X and Y compete against each other to see who is the best. Each week the teams are headed by Amanda Keller, Charlie Pickering and Josh Thomas ... See full summary »

Stars: Shaun Micallef, Amanda Keller, Charlie Pickering
0 Next »
The Gruen Transfer (TV Series 2008)
Documentary | Comedy
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 8.2/10 X  

The Gruen Transfer (TGT) is a show about advertising, how it works, and how it works on us. Hosted by the inimitable Wil Anderson, TGT decodes and defuses the commercial messages that swirl... See full summary »

Stars: Wil Anderson, Russel Howcroft, Todd Sampson
0 Next »
Fast Forward (1989–1992)
Comedy
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 8.1/10 X  
Stars: Michael Veitch, Marg Downey, Geoff Brooks
0 Next »
Shaun Micallef's Mad as Hell (2012–2016)
Comedy | News
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 8.4/10 X  

A satirical news and current affairs program, presented by comedian Shaun Micallef.

Stars: Shaun Micallef, Roz Hammond, Francis Greenslade
Edit

Cast

Series cast summary:
...
 Kathleen 'Kath' Darleen Day Knight / ... (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
Gina Riley ...
 Kimberly 'Kim' Day Craig / ... (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
Glenn Robbins ...
 Kel Graham Knight (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
Peter Rowsthorn ...
 Brett Craig (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
...
 Sharon Karen Strzelecki / ... (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
See full cast »
Edit

Storyline

A mother, her daughter, and their respective "hunks of spunk" negotiate life in suburban Australia.

Plot Summary | Add Synopsis

Plot Keywords:

performer | caricature | camp | character name in title | See All (4) »

Taglines:

Don't laugh, they could be your neighbours! See more »

Genres:

Comedy

Certificate:

See all certifications »

Parents Guide:

 »
Edit

Details

Official Sites:

Country:

Language:

Release Date:

2004 (USA)  »

Filming Locations:

 »

Company Credits

Production Co:

 »
Show detailed on  »

Technical Specs

Runtime:

(24 episodes)

Color:

See  »
Edit

Did You Know?

Trivia

All the cast (excluding Peter Rowsthorn) have been in the sketch comedies Fast Forward (1989) and first season of Full Frontal (1993). See more »

Quotes

Kim: Here's your statue, Mum.
Kath: Oh, what for the love of God is that?
Kim: It's the statue you wanted.
Kath: What? No it's not, Kim.
Kim: Yes it is, it's a statue of little baby cheeses.
Kath: Little baby cheeses? Oh little baby *Jesus*, Kim, *Jesus*.
[Exasperated]
Kath: Oh, Jesus.
See more »

Crazy Credits

During the end credits of every episode Kath and Kim can be seen chatting over something to do with the episode in what they call "wine (whine) time" See more »

Connections

Followed by Da Kath & Kim Code (2005) See more »

Frequently Asked Questions

This FAQ is empty. Add the first question.

User Reviews

 
I've Got One Word to Say to You...
13 July 2005 | by (New Zealand) – See all my reviews

Well, more than one actually.

This series is without a doubt, one of the best sitcoms around. The incredibly talented Gina Riley and Jane Turner produce, write and star in this series which has been spun-out from their previous sketch shows (like the equally entertaining "Big Girls Blouse"). The show is a "Fly on the slice of life" take of their suburban lives, living the suburban dream - or perhaps, nightmare.

Ever since "Kath & Kim" debuted I have watched it religiously and now own all three seasons on DVD, all of which are watched over and over again. My family find it amusing how some of the things I say have come straight out of Kim's mouth and into mine ("Don't look at moie like that, I pacifically said my diet starts as of tomorrow", "It's the bain-marie of my life".

The five principal cast: Jane Turner (Kath); Gina Riley (Kim); Magda Szubansji (Sharon, Kim's second best friend); Glenn Robbins (Kel, Kath's complacent husband) and Peter Rowsthorn (Brett, Kim's long-suffering husband) are all perfect in their respective roles, and look like they are having so much fun. There are plenty of stories for everyone, while no character changes drastically as to alter the status-quo of the premise.

Riley and Turner maintain great continuity in their stories without alienating new viewers so that they wouldn't know what is going on. And the outfits that Kath and Kim wear are just too much. Not to mention Kath's frizzy-perm, which is her "clowning glory", and Kim's hornbag-style.

Check "Kath & Kim" out, you won't be disappointed. Rated 10/10.
15 of 16 people found this review helpful.  Was this review helpful to you?
Review this title | See all 25 user reviews »

Message Boards

Recent Posts
Kath and Kim is the worst comedy ever!! 02edwacu-1
Who would you like to see in the US version? ilovegeorge
Beyond Terrible Nantithus
Is this filmed in an actual house/suburb? plpierce
What exactly is this making fun of? A certain region? curlydo20
American Version queen_of_green13
Discuss Kath & Kim (2002) on the IMDb message boards »
Getting Started | Contributor Zone »

Contribute to This Page

Write review