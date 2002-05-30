Thank God You're Here is about well known performers doing a scene which they have no idea what's going on. It may be a Roman dungeon, a boardroom or a tonight show. The only thing you can ... See full summary »
Stars:
Shane Bourne,
Tom Gleisner,
Daniel Cordeaux
Da Kath & Kim Code is an homage to Dan Brown's book and later hollywood blockbuster The Davinci Code. The movie opens with Kath and Kel having just returned from a Davinci Code themed ... See full summary »
A game show where generation Baby Boomers, X and Y compete against each other to see who is the best. Each week the teams are headed by Amanda Keller, Charlie Pickering and Josh Thomas ... See full summary »
Stars:
Shaun Micallef,
Amanda Keller,
Charlie Pickering
The Gruen Transfer (TGT) is a show about advertising, how it works, and how it works on us. Hosted by the inimitable Wil Anderson, TGT decodes and defuses the commercial messages that swirl... See full summary »
The main characters do their shopping at Fountain Gate Shopping Center however in the first series all shopping scenes were filmed at Southland Shopping Center. In the second series the real Fountain Gate Shopping Center was used. Scenes were shot at both locations for the third series See more »
Aussie tv comedy can be a bit hit-or-miss, and I tend to find the shows either totally brilliant or totally cringe-worthy with little in the middle. "Kath and Kim" definitely falls into the former category.
The comedy revolves purely around the beautifully written and acted characters (rather than funny situations). The acting is so good that although the characters have their flaws this viewer finds affection for each character, and this makes the show far more enjoyable. It also makes it realistic - I know people that are very similar to the characters in this show.
Glenn Robbins is one of the funniest comdians that Australia has produced and it is a joy to see him again in role in a comedy tv series.
