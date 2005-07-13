Thank God You're Here is about well known performers doing a scene which they have no idea what's going on. It may be a Roman dungeon, a boardroom or a tonight show. The only thing you can ... See full summary »
Da Kath & Kim Code is an homage to Dan Brown's book and later hollywood blockbuster The Davinci Code. The movie opens with Kath and Kel having just returned from a Davinci Code themed ... See full summary »
A game show where generation Baby Boomers, X and Y compete against each other to see who is the best. Each week the teams are headed by Amanda Keller, Charlie Pickering and Josh Thomas ... See full summary »
The Gruen Transfer (TGT) is a show about advertising, how it works, and how it works on us. Hosted by the inimitable Wil Anderson, TGT decodes and defuses the commercial messages that swirl... See full summary »
The characters 'Trude' and 'Prue' played by Gina Riley and Jane Turner respectively, are heavily based off of two workers from the Minimax store in Camberwell. Both of the women still work there. See more »
Quotes
Kim:
I've had a bazillion Brazilians. Actually, you might need a whole South America, Sharon.
See more »
Crazy Credits
In the final episode, instead of having "wine time" at the end, a slightly longer conclusion scene in screened. See more »
This series is without a doubt, one of the best sitcoms around. The incredibly talented Gina Riley and Jane Turner produce, write and star in this series which has been spun-out from their previous sketch shows (like the equally entertaining "Big Girls Blouse"). The show is a "Fly on the slice of life" take of their suburban lives, living the suburban dream - or perhaps, nightmare.
Ever since "Kath & Kim" debuted I have watched it religiously and now own all three seasons on DVD, all of which are watched over and over again. My family find it amusing how some of the things I say have come straight out of Kim's mouth and into mine ("Don't look at moie like that, I pacifically said my diet starts as of tomorrow", "It's the bain-marie of my life".
The five principal cast: Jane Turner (Kath); Gina Riley (Kim); Magda Szubansji (Sharon, Kim's second best friend); Glenn Robbins (Kel, Kath's complacent husband) and Peter Rowsthorn (Brett, Kim's long-suffering husband) are all perfect in their respective roles, and look like they are having so much fun. There are plenty of stories for everyone, while no character changes drastically as to alter the status-quo of the premise.
Riley and Turner maintain great continuity in their stories without alienating new viewers so that they wouldn't know what is going on. And the outfits that Kath and Kim wear are just too much. Not to mention Kath's frizzy-perm, which is her "clowning glory", and Kim's hornbag-style.
Check "Kath & Kim" out, you won't be disappointed. Rated 10/10.
