8.1/10
1,917
1,917 user reviews

Kath & Kim 

Comedy | TV Series (2002–2007)
A mother, her daughter, and their respective "hunks of spunk" negotiate life in suburban Australia.

Creators:

,

Stars:

, , | See full cast & crew »
Cast

Series cast summary:
...
 Kathleen 'Kath' Darleen Day Knight / ... (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
Gina Riley ...
 Kimberly 'Kim' Day Craig / ... (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
Glenn Robbins ...
 Kel Graham Knight (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
Peter Rowsthorn ...
 Brett Craig (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
...
 Sharon Karen Strzelecki / ... (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
See full cast »
Storyline

A mother, her daughter, and their respective "hunks of spunk" negotiate life in suburban Australia.

Plot Summary

Plot Keywords:

performer | caricature | camp | character name in title

Taglines:

Suburban nightmares living the suburban dream.

Genres:

Comedy

Certificate:

See all certifications »

Parents Guide:

 »
Details

Official Sites:

Country:

Language:

Release Date:

2004 (USA)  »

Filming Locations:

 »

Production Co:

 »
Technical Specs

Runtime:

(24 episodes)

Color:

See  »
Did You Know?

Trivia

Sharon's bedsit is in the old Cabana Court Motel in Park Street, St Kilda West.

Quotes

Kath: [thinking Kim is gay] Kim I want you to know, I know that you've thrown your handbag in the river and I'm okay with that...
[Kim looks bemused]
See more »

Crazy Credits

During the end credits of every episode Kath and Kim can be seen chatting over something to do with the episode in what they call "wine (whine) time"

Connections

Referenced in The Chase Australia: Episode #2.24 (2016)

Frequently Asked Questions

This FAQ is empty. Add the first question.

User Reviews

The Big Girls hit the nail on the head - toute suite !
4 November 2002 | by (Melbourne, Australia) – See all my reviews

Kath and Kim is the latest definitive 'hit' from the pool of Melbourne comedic genius that had its origins in Fast Forward and originally The D-Generation.

Watching Kath and Kim I try to work out each time why I love it so much. Unlike other funny reality sitcoms - ie. Seinfeld - there arent continously funny setups and moments - though to be sure there are a number of gems. Still your not belly laughing the whole way through.

But what makes it addictive viewing is simply the stone-dead spot on performances from each of the cast and reality of the situations potraying modern life for your average aussie suburban just-middle class types.

Gina's "Kimmoi" is frighteningly accurate portrayal of the self-absorbed, helpess, hot-tempered but needy 'dawta'. Her relationship with Brett (wonderfully understated by Peter Rowsthorn) - Chewing him up one day and spitting him out the next is priceless in its accuracy!

Jane's 'Kath' is even more perfect as the tizzy born-again empty nester who now a 'woman of the world' with the fashion sense of Packenham Upper.

Magda's 'Sharon' - well is there any character Magda can't play? She is a comedic character genius of that theres no question. *Everyone* must know a Sharon out there - right down to the irony of being a hopelessly overweight sports playing fanatic!

Glenn Robbin's 'Kel Knight' is more parody than stretched reality but plays the character to cringe-worthy perfection.

For me there are two main reasons it works so well:

1. Yes it's situations and people we all know. Filming it at real suburban house and real shopping mall (did they tell anyone they were filming?! I dont think those background people are extras!) just add to the smiles of recognition.

2. This is a potrayal of your modern day lower-middle class suburbanites. Not your stereotype of old moccasin wearing uncultured bogans. These people appreciate the 'modern world' (Kath reading about Shah of Iran and into new-age things, Kim on the internet and trying speed dating) but still have the tragic common ways of your suburban yokels. The juxtaposition which is very much a reality in the modern burbs is beautiful to watch!

There are lots of special moments from season one so I wont go through them, but again a joy to see cameos from Tony Martin and Marg Downey.

I'll finish there... I'm off to Fountain Gate for a Cino and a bit of P & Q !

Bring on Season 2 !!
17 of 20 people found this review helpful.
Review this title | See all 25 user reviews »

