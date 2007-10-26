Da Kath & Kim Code is an homage to Dan Brown's book and later hollywood blockbuster The Davinci Code. The movie opens with Kath and Kel having just returned from a Davinci Code themed ... See full summary »
Thank God You're Here is about well known performers doing a scene which they have no idea what's going on. It may be a Roman dungeon, a boardroom or a tonight show. The only thing you can ... See full summary »
Stars:
Shane Bourne,
Tom Gleisner,
Daniel Cordeaux
A game show where generation Baby Boomers, X and Y compete against each other to see who is the best. Each week the teams are headed by Amanda Keller, Charlie Pickering and Josh Thomas ... See full summary »
Stars:
Shaun Micallef,
Amanda Keller,
Charlie Pickering
The Gruen Transfer (TGT) is a show about advertising, how it works, and how it works on us. Hosted by the inimitable Wil Anderson, TGT decodes and defuses the commercial messages that swirl... See full summary »
I'm completed addicted to this show and am only sorry it has ended its run here in the UK. I'm not Australian so maybe can't recognize all of the cultural points, but still find it amusing. It's not laugh out loud stuff, but I imagine that Australians can recognize the satirical observations more than anyone. I love the ever optimistic Kath and her dreadful wardrobe and the mind-bogglingly selfish Kim.
What I can't understand is, why are the Americans making their own version and not screening the original? Is it the accents? Are Americans not capable of understanding any accents other than their own? As Kath says, "look at May, Kim, look at May".
6 of 6 people found this review helpful.
Was this review helpful to you?
I'm completed addicted to this show and am only sorry it has ended its run here in the UK. I'm not Australian so maybe can't recognize all of the cultural points, but still find it amusing. It's not laugh out loud stuff, but I imagine that Australians can recognize the satirical observations more than anyone. I love the ever optimistic Kath and her dreadful wardrobe and the mind-bogglingly selfish Kim.
What I can't understand is, why are the Americans making their own version and not screening the original? Is it the accents? Are Americans not capable of understanding any accents other than their own? As Kath says, "look at May, Kim, look at May".