Kath & Kim 

Comedy | TV Series (2002–2007)
A mother, her daughter, and their respective "hunks of spunk" negotiate life in suburban Australia.

 Kathleen 'Kath' Darleen Day Knight / ... (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
Gina Riley ...
 Kimberly 'Kim' Day Craig / ... (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
Glenn Robbins ...
 Kel Graham Knight (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
Peter Rowsthorn ...
 Brett Craig (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
...
 Sharon Karen Strzelecki / ... (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
Storyline

Plot Keywords:

performer | caricature | camp | character name in title

Taglines:

It's ny-ioce, it's different, it's un-ewes-yewl!

Genres:

Comedy

Certificate:

See all certifications

Parents Guide:

Details

Official Sites:

Country:

Language:

Release Date:

2004 (USA)

Filming Locations:

Company Credits

Production Co:

Technical Specs

Runtime:

24 episodes

Color:

Did You Know?

Trivia

The main characters do their shopping at Fountain Gate Shopping Center however in the first series all shopping scenes were filmed at Southland Shopping Center. In the second series the real Fountain Gate Shopping Center was used. Scenes were shot at both locations for the third series See more »

Quotes

Sharon: Sorry, Kim. I was just abusing my power.
Crazy Credits

The opening credits are a parody of the opening credits for the TV series The Young and the Restless. See more »

Connections

Referenced in The Einstein Factor: 2008 Series B: Heat 4 (2008) See more »

Frequently Asked Questions

This FAQ is empty. Add the first question.

User Reviews

One of the funniest Aussie comedies in a while
30 May 2002 | by (Sydney, Australia) – See all my reviews

Aussie tv comedy can be a bit hit-or-miss, and I tend to find the shows either totally brilliant or totally cringe-worthy with little in the middle. "Kath and Kim" definitely falls into the former category.

The comedy revolves purely around the beautifully written and acted characters (rather than funny situations). The acting is so good that although the characters have their flaws this viewer finds affection for each character, and this makes the show far more enjoyable. It also makes it realistic - I know people that are very similar to the characters in this show.

Glenn Robbins is one of the funniest comdians that Australia has produced and it is a joy to see him again in role in a comedy tv series.
Kath and Kim is the worst comedy ever!! 02edwacu-1
Who would you like to see in the US version? ilovegeorge
Beyond Terrible Nantithus
Is this filmed in an actual house/suburb? plpierce
What exactly is this making fun of? A certain region? curlydo20
American Version queen_of_green13
Discuss Kath & Kim (2002) on the IMDb message boards »
