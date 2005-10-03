Da Kath & Kim Code is an homage to Dan Brown's book and later hollywood blockbuster The Davinci Code. The movie opens with Kath and Kel having just returned from a Davinci Code themed ... See full summary »
Thank God You're Here is about well known performers doing a scene which they have no idea what's going on. It may be a Roman dungeon, a boardroom or a tonight show. The only thing you can
Shane Bourne,
Tom Gleisner,
Daniel Cordeaux
A game show where generation Baby Boomers, X and Y compete against each other to see who is the best. Each week the teams are headed by Amanda Keller, Charlie Pickering and Josh Thomas
Shaun Micallef,
Amanda Keller,
Charlie Pickering
The Gruen Transfer (TGT) is a show about advertising, how it works, and how it works on us. Hosted by the inimitable Wil Anderson, TGT decodes and defuses the commercial messages that swirl
Sharon's bedsit is in the old Cabana Court Motel in Park Street, St Kilda West.
[Kim is looking at herself in the mirror. Her stomach is sucked in and she has her chest puffed out]
Kim:
Brett thought I was just a boring housewife... Well he was wrong! Look at me! I'm a hornbag!
[stops holding her stomach in as she flounces off with a pot belly]
See more »
During the end credits of every episode Kath and Kim can be seen chatting over something to do with the episode in what they call "wine (whine) time"
They left an impression on me that I can't get rid of!
I love Kath and Kim. I only saw a few episodes of this show on a British Airways flight in 2003 and I hope and pray that it will come out on DVD or be shown in the New York City area. I think Britcom fans would get a kick out of this show. I know I did. I think the writing and acting both out of this world or just down under. I still think about the show and look for it on the internet. So please public stations, use those dollars to purchase the rights to bring this show to American audiences. I think they will get a kick out of it like I did. I think it's one of the best Australian shows around. The actresses who play Kath and Kim really remind me Absolutely Fabulous with a bit more sense to their rhythm. Kath and Kim are a mother and daughter. The daughter prefers to sleep (not around) and has no motivation while the mother has enough for her and everybody else around the house.
