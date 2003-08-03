Da Kath & Kim Code is an homage to Dan Brown's book and later hollywood blockbuster The Davinci Code. The movie opens with Kath and Kel having just returned from a Davinci Code themed ... See full summary »
Thank God You're Here is about well known performers doing a scene which they have no idea what's going on. It may be a Roman dungeon, a boardroom or a tonight show. The only thing you can ... See full summary »
Stars:
Shane Bourne,
Tom Gleisner,
Daniel Cordeaux
A game show where generation Baby Boomers, X and Y compete against each other to see who is the best. Each week the teams are headed by Amanda Keller, Charlie Pickering and Josh Thomas ... See full summary »
Stars:
Shaun Micallef,
Amanda Keller,
Charlie Pickering
The Gruen Transfer (TGT) is a show about advertising, how it works, and how it works on us. Hosted by the inimitable Wil Anderson, TGT decodes and defuses the commercial messages that swirl... See full summary »
Kath's house is located in the suburb of Patterson Lakes, a canal development. The house actually has canal frontage but the writers thought that was a bit "highbrow" for the characters hence the green back fence blocks the view to the canal. See more »
Quotes
Kath:
You know your beeswax? Why don't you mind it?
Crazy Credits
In the final episode, instead of having "wine time" at the end, a slightly longer conclusion scene in screened. See more »
Man I love this show. It's just the best! I'm keeping my fingers crossed that a second series will be hitting our screens soon. I don't know how well this comedy would translate to people overseas but I'm betting it would do well in England. My grandmother is a real old English lady of 84 and she adores the show. Aussie comedy at its best.
