|Series cast summary:
|Jane Turner
|...
|
Kathleen 'Kath' Darleen Day Knight / ... (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
|Gina Riley
|...
|
Kimberly 'Kim' Day Craig / ... (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
|Glenn Robbins
|...
|
Kel Graham Knight (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
|Peter Rowsthorn
|...
|
Brett Craig (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
|Magda Szubanski
|...
|
Sharon Karen Strzelecki / ... (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
A mother, her daughter, and their respective "hunks of spunk" negotiate life in suburban Australia.
Well, more than one actually.
This series is without a doubt, one of the best sitcoms around. The incredibly talented Gina Riley and Jane Turner produce, write and star in this series which has been spun-out from their previous sketch shows (like the equally entertaining "Big Girls Blouse"). The show is a "Fly on the slice of life" take of their suburban lives, living the suburban dream - or perhaps, nightmare.
Ever since "Kath & Kim" debuted I have watched it religiously and now own all three seasons on DVD, all of which are watched over and over again. My family find it amusing how some of the things I say have come straight out of Kim's mouth and into mine ("Don't look at moie like that, I pacifically said my diet starts as of tomorrow", "It's the bain-marie of my life".
The five principal cast: Jane Turner (Kath); Gina Riley (Kim); Magda Szubansji (Sharon, Kim's second best friend); Glenn Robbins (Kel, Kath's complacent husband) and Peter Rowsthorn (Brett, Kim's long-suffering husband) are all perfect in their respective roles, and look like they are having so much fun. There are plenty of stories for everyone, while no character changes drastically as to alter the status-quo of the premise.
Riley and Turner maintain great continuity in their stories without alienating new viewers so that they wouldn't know what is going on. And the outfits that Kath and Kim wear are just too much. Not to mention Kath's frizzy-perm, which is her "clowning glory", and Kim's hornbag-style.
Check "Kath & Kim" out, you won't be disappointed. Rated 10/10.