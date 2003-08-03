8.1/10
1,909
25 user 7 critic

Kath & Kim 

| Comedy | TV Series (2002– )
Episode Guide
32 episodes
Kath & Kim Poster
A mother, her daughter, and their respective "hunks of spunk" negotiate life in suburban Australia.

Creators:

,

Stars:

, , | See full cast & crew »
Reviews
Popularity
4,503 ( 535)

Episodes

Seasons

Years


4   3   2   1  
2007   2005   2004   2003   2002  
9 wins & 23 nominations. See more awards »
5 photos | 1 news article »
Learn more

People who liked this also liked... 













◄ Prev 6 Next 6 ►

0 Next »
Kath & Kim (2008–2009)
Comedy
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 5.1/10 X  

U.S. version of the hit Australian comedy about a dysfunctional mother and daughter relationship.

Stars: Molly Shannon, Selma Blair, John Michael Higgins
0 Next »
Da Kath & Kim Code (TV Movie 2005)
Comedy
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 7.6/10 X  

Da Kath & Kim Code is an homage to Dan Brown's book and later hollywood blockbuster The Davinci Code. The movie opens with Kath and Kel having just returned from a Davinci Code themed ... See full summary »

Director: Ted Emery
Stars: Jane Turner, Gina Riley, Glenn Robbins
0 Next »
Kath & Kimderella (2012)
Comedy
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 5.3/10 X  

Fountain Lakes' foxy ladies who turn more than just heads when they go on an overseas trip and end up being the centre of their very own fairytale.

Director: Ted Emery
Stars: Jane Turner, Gina Riley, Magda Szubanski
0 Next »
Russell Coight's All Aussie Adventures (2001–2002)
Adventure | Comedy
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 8.2/10 X  

Russell Coight's haphazard and inept adventuring style ensures that he is a danger to anything and anyone he meets, not to mention himself.

Stars: Glenn Robbins, Hermann Iberg, Tom Martin
0 Next »
Thank God You're Here (TV Series 2006)
Comedy | Game-Show
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 8.1/10 X  

Thank God You're Here is about well known performers doing a scene which they have no idea what's going on. It may be a Roman dungeon, a boardroom or a tonight show. The only thing you can ... See full summary »

Stars: Shane Bourne, Tom Gleisner, Daniel Cordeaux
0 Next »
The Chaser's War on Everything (TV Series 2006)
Comedy
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 8.9/10 X  
Stars: Julian Morrow, Andrew Hansen, Chris Taylor
0 Next »
Spicks and Specks (TV Series 2005)
Comedy | Game-Show
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 8.4/10 X  
Stars: Adam Hills, Alan Brough, Myf Warhurst
0 Next »
We Can Be Heroes (TV Series 2005)
Comedy
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 8.4/10 X  

A group of Australians are nominated for the Australian of the Year Award.

Stars: Chris Lilley, Jennifer Byrne, Mick Graham
0 Next »
Talkin' 'Bout Your Generation (TV Series 2009)
Game-Show
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 7.7/10 X  

A game show where generation Baby Boomers, X and Y compete against each other to see who is the best. Each week the teams are headed by Amanda Keller, Charlie Pickering and Josh Thomas ... See full summary »

Stars: Shaun Micallef, Amanda Keller, Charlie Pickering
0 Next »
The Gruen Transfer (TV Series 2008)
Documentary | Comedy
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 8.2/10 X  

The Gruen Transfer (TGT) is a show about advertising, how it works, and how it works on us. Hosted by the inimitable Wil Anderson, TGT decodes and defuses the commercial messages that swirl... See full summary »

Stars: Wil Anderson, Russel Howcroft, Todd Sampson
0 Next »
Shaun Micallef's Mad as Hell (2012–2016)
Comedy | News
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 8.4/10 X  

A satirical news and current affairs program, presented by comedian Shaun Micallef.

Stars: Shaun Micallef, Roz Hammond, Francis Greenslade
0 Next »
Fast Forward (1989–1992)
Comedy
    1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 8.1/10 X  
Stars: Michael Veitch, Marg Downey, Geoff Brooks
Edit

Cast

Series cast summary:
...
 Kathleen 'Kath' Darleen Day Knight / ... (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
Gina Riley ...
 Kimberly 'Kim' Day Craig / ... (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
Glenn Robbins ...
 Kel Graham Knight (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
Peter Rowsthorn ...
 Brett Craig (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
...
 Sharon Karen Strzelecki / ... (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
See full cast »
Edit

Storyline

A mother, her daughter, and their respective "hunks of spunk" negotiate life in suburban Australia.

Plot Summary | Add Synopsis

Plot Keywords:

performer | caricature | camp | character name in title | See All (4) »

Taglines:

It's ny-ioce, it's different, it's un-ewes-yewl! See more »

Genres:

Comedy

Certificate:

See all certifications »

Parents Guide:

 »
Edit

Details

Official Sites:

Country:

Language:

Release Date:

2004 (USA)  »

Filming Locations:

 »

Company Credits

Production Co:

 »
Show detailed on  »

Technical Specs

Runtime:

(24 episodes)

Color:

See  »
Edit

Did You Know?

Trivia

Kath's house is located in the suburb of Patterson Lakes, a canal development. The house actually has canal frontage but the writers thought that was a bit "highbrow" for the characters hence the green back fence blocks the view to the canal. See more »

Quotes

Kath: You know your beeswax? Why don't you mind it?
See more »

Crazy Credits

In the final episode, instead of having "wine time" at the end, a slightly longer conclusion scene in screened. See more »

Connections

Referenced in Dancing with the Stars: Episode #8.9 (2008) See more »

Frequently Asked Questions

This FAQ is empty. Add the first question.

User Reviews

So very very funny
3 August 2003 | by (Adelaide) – See all my reviews

Man I love this show. It's just the best! I'm keeping my fingers crossed that a second series will be hitting our screens soon. I don't know how well this comedy would translate to people overseas but I'm betting it would do well in England. My grandmother is a real old English lady of 84 and she adores the show. Aussie comedy at its best.

4 of 5 people found this review helpful.  Was this review helpful to you?
Review this title | See all 25 user reviews »

Message Boards

Recent Posts
Kath and Kim is the worst comedy ever!! 02edwacu-1
Who would you like to see in the US version? ilovegeorge
Beyond Terrible Nantithus
Is this filmed in an actual house/suburb? plpierce
What exactly is this making fun of? A certain region? curlydo20
American Version queen_of_green13
Discuss Kath & Kim (2002) on the IMDb message boards »
Getting Started | Contributor Zone »

Contribute to This Page

Write review