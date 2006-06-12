8.1/10
Kath & Kim 

| Comedy | TV Series (2002– )
A mother, her daughter, and their respective "hunks of spunk" negotiate life in suburban Australia.

Creators:

,

Stars:

, , | See full cast & crew »
9 wins & 23 nominations.
Learn more

Cast

Series cast summary:
...
 Kathleen 'Kath' Darleen Day Knight / ... (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
Gina Riley ...
 Kimberly 'Kim' Day Craig / ... (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
Glenn Robbins ...
 Kel Graham Knight (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
Peter Rowsthorn ...
 Brett Craig (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
...
 Sharon Karen Strzelecki / ... (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
See full cast
Storyline

A mother, her daughter, and their respective "hunks of spunk" negotiate life in suburban Australia.

Plot Summary

Plot Keywords:

performer | caricature | camp | character name in title

Taglines:

Don't laugh, they could be your neighbours!

Genres:

Comedy

Certificate:

See all certifications

Parents Guide:

 »
Details

Official Sites:

Country:

Language:

Release Date:

2004 (USA)

Filming Locations:

 »

Production Co:

 »
Runtime:

(24 episodes)

Color:

Color
Did You Know?

Trivia

Popularized the term "Muffin Top" in Australia in mid-2003. It has since spread into other English speaking countries.

Quotes

Kim: If Brett calls, I'm incommunicado.
Kath: Where?
Quotes

Crazy Credits

In the final episode, instead of having "wine time" at the end, a slightly longer conclusion scene in screened.

Connections

Referenced in The Einstein Factor: 2008 Series B: Heat 4 (2008)

Frequently Asked Questions

This FAQ is empty. Add the first question.

User Reviews

 
Rippa'
12 June 2006 | by (United Kingdom) – See all my reviews

Kath & Kim appeared on UK TVscreensa few years ago now, and I was drawn in from the start. It's a great comedy in every way - Rounded characters, cracking scripts and some classic comedy surprises. The show surrounds Kath and her daughter Kim who, after a bust-up with her fiancé, moves back in with her mother who herself is on the brink on moving in her new man, Kel - wonder butcher and creator of some legendary sausage combos. Most of the time though all does not go well for the pair, who's personalities constantly grate on each other. No of which is helped by "friend" Sharon, a net-ball playing foil who is always burdened with some injury. At first I thought it would be the type of sit-com that would play hopelessly on the Aussie stereotypes, but it really doesn't. All the characters have a great depth to them (if thats not too grotesque a phrase to use!) At the time is was a beautifully fresh comedy for the BBC who had be hit by a slump of pretty poor-to-no-existent home grown comedy. For this I have to rate Kath & Kim high ... A first class comedy and well deserving of it's three series (lets hope we get all of them over here in the UK soon!)
4 of 4 people found this review helpful.  Was this review helpful to you?
Review this title

