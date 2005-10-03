8.1/10
Kath & Kim 

| Comedy | TV Series (2002– )
A mother, her daughter, and their respective "hunks of spunk" negotiate life in suburban Australia.

 Kathleen 'Kath' Darleen Day Knight / ... (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
Gina Riley ...
 Kimberly 'Kim' Day Craig / ... (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
Glenn Robbins ...
 Kel Graham Knight (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
Peter Rowsthorn ...
 Brett Craig (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
 Sharon Karen Strzelecki / ... (32 episodes, 2002-2007)
A mother, her daughter, and their respective "hunks of spunk" negotiate life in suburban Australia.

Sharon's bedsit is in the old Cabana Court Motel in Park Street, St Kilda West.

Quotes

[Kim is looking at herself in the mirror. Her stomach is sucked in and she has her chest puffed out]
Kim: Brett thought I was just a boring housewife... Well he was wrong! Look at me! I'm a hornbag!
[stops holding her stomach in as she flounces off with a pot belly]
During the end credits of every episode Kath and Kim can be seen chatting over something to do with the episode in what they call "wine (whine) time"

They left an impression on me that I can't get rid of!
3 October 2005 | by (United States) – See all my reviews

I love Kath and Kim. I only saw a few episodes of this show on a British Airways flight in 2003 and I hope and pray that it will come out on DVD or be shown in the New York City area. I think Britcom fans would get a kick out of this show. I know I did. I think the writing and acting both out of this world or just down under. I still think about the show and look for it on the internet. So please public stations, use those dollars to purchase the rights to bring this show to American audiences. I think they will get a kick out of it like I did. I think it's one of the best Australian shows around. The actresses who play Kath and Kim really remind me Absolutely Fabulous with a bit more sense to their rhythm. Kath and Kim are a mother and daughter. The daughter prefers to sleep (not around) and has no motivation while the mother has enough for her and everybody else around the house.
