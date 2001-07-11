Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within (2001)

|Cast overview, first billed only:
Ming-Na Wen
|...
|
Doctor Aki Ross (voice) (as Ming-Na)
Alec Baldwin
|...
|
Captain Gray Edwards (voice)
Ving Rhames
|...
|
Ryan (voice)
Steve Buscemi
|...
|
Neil (voice)
Peri Gilpin
|...
|
Jane (voice)
Donald Sutherland
|...
|
Dr. Sid (voice)
James Woods
|...
|
General Hein (voice)
Keith David
|...
|
Council Member #1 (voice)
Jean Simmons
|...
|
Council Member #2 (voice)
Matt McKenzie
|...
|
Major Elliot (voice)
John DeMita
|...
|
BCR Soldier #1 / Space Station Technician #2 / Additional Voices (voice)
Matt Adler
|...
|
Additional Voices (voice)
Steve Alterman
|...
|
Additional Voices (voice)
David Arnott
|...
|
Additional Voices (voice)
Cathy Cavadini
|...
|
Additional Voices (voice) (as Catherine Cavadini)
In the year 2065, the next great assault against an invading race of phantom-like aliens is about to be launched. Dr. Aki Ross, a brilliant young scientist, races to find the invaders' secrets, not only to save the planet, but herself as well after her body is infected by alien particles. She teams up with the prestigious Deep Eyes military squadron, led by her old friend Grey Edwards. But as Aki, her mentor Dr. Sid, and Grey work toward a peaceful end, the scheming General Hein devises a plot to eradicate the aliens in one swift, destructive blow...even if it destroys the Earth right along with them. Written by H2F
Wow, I guess there is SOME hope for video game adaptations. While not a direct translation of the Final Fantasy video game franchise, it is written by the series creator, whose name I cannot remember. On top of that, his video game company branched off into a film company (Square Pictures) just to go and make this movie. At least one can't complain about the handling of the material.
But the big question here is: Do these guys know anything about film-making? Maybe. Maybe not. Truth be told, they don't need to. The beauty of this movie is that it does something new. It blends the world of video game technology and storytelling with the art of film-making. It cuts corners on film-making, but its uniqueness makes up for it. I will admit that I'm a gamer, so I appreciate what was attempted here. What we get out of this movie is an impressive display of what animators and video game technology can do together. I know there are other CGI movies out there, but, unless I am mistaken, they have all followed the over-the-top cartoony path. This is where Final Fantasy stands out. The animation is swelling with reality. From a technical standpoint, this is a gem, and a reason at the least to give it a rent.
The storyline is subject to much scrutiny though. It's not for everybody. This IS a film of Japanese origin, so anime fans will be right at home with it. For the mainstream audience, however, that remains to be decided. Although the script was revised to suit North American localization (and done very well might I add), it still is very Japanese in style, albeit with a bit less surrealism. It's fast-paced and a bit abstract at times, but it is coherent.
In the end, I would say that one should rent this just to see the technological achievement at the least. It's safe to say that all would agree with that point. Depending on the person, you may get into the storyline as well. Either way, you'll walk away with at least part of you satisfied.