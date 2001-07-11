6.4/10
Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within (2001)

PG-13 | | Animation, Action, Adventure | 11 July 2001 (USA)
Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within Poster
A scientist makes a last stand on Earth with the help of a ragtag team of soldiers against an invasion of alien phantoms.

Directors:

,

Writers:

(story), | 4 more credits »

Stars:

, , | See full cast & crew »
49
Reviews

3 wins & 9 nominations. See more awards »

Videos

Photos

Edit

Cast

Cast overview, first billed only:
...
Doctor Aki Ross (voice) (as Ming-Na)
...
...
Ryan (voice)
...
Neil (voice)
...
Jane (voice)
...
Dr. Sid (voice)
...
General Hein (voice)
...
Council Member #1 (voice)
...
Council Member #2 (voice)
...
Major Elliot (voice)
...
BCR Soldier #1 / Space Station Technician #2 / Additional Voices (voice)
...
Additional Voices (voice)
Steve Alterman ...
Additional Voices (voice)
David Arnott ...
Additional Voices (voice)
...
Additional Voices (voice) (as Catherine Cavadini)
Edit

Storyline

In the year 2065, the next great assault against an invading race of phantom-like aliens is about to be launched. Dr. Aki Ross, a brilliant young scientist, races to find the invaders' secrets, not only to save the planet, but herself as well after her body is infected by alien particles. She teams up with the prestigious Deep Eyes military squadron, led by her old friend Grey Edwards. But as Aki, her mentor Dr. Sid, and Grey work toward a peaceful end, the scheming General Hein devises a plot to eradicate the aliens in one swift, destructive blow...even if it destroys the Earth right along with them. Written by H2F

Plot Summary | Add Synopsis

Plot Keywords:

scientist | year 2065 | soldier | military | general | See All (99) »

Taglines:

Open your mind. Unlock the secret. Experience the fantasy. See more »

Genres:

Animation | Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Romance | Sci-Fi

Motion Picture Rating (MPAA)

Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action violence | See all certifications »

Parents Guide:

Edit

Details

Country:

|

Language:

Release Date:

11 July 2001 (USA)  »

Also Known As:

Final Fantasy  »

Box Office

Budget:

$137,000,000 (estimated)

Opening Weekend:

$11,408,853 (USA) (13 July 2001)

Gross:

$32,131,830 (USA) (24 August 2001)
Company Credits

Production Co:

Technical Specs

Runtime:

Sound Mix:

| | (8 channels)

Color:

Aspect Ratio:

1.85 : 1
Edit

Did You Know?

Trivia

In early storyboards, the character of Ryan Whitaker (voiced by Ving Rhames) was equipped with a cybernetic right arm, in what would have been a reference to the Final Fantasy VII (1997) video game. See more »

Goofs

Deep in the Gaia crater, Gray tries to fend off Phantoms, and shoots a group of them to his right. After a brief cut where he stops shooting, he's pointing the gun to his left. See more »

Quotes

Neil: Looks like you've gained some weight.
Jane Proudfoot: It's called upper body strength Neil. Get a girlfriend.
Neil: I'm working on it.
See more »

Connections

Referenced in Hello, He Lied & Other Truths from the Hollywood Trenches (2002) See more »

Soundtracks

The Dream Within
Written by Elliot Goldenthal and Dick Rudolph (as Richard Rudolph)
Produced by Elliot Goldenthal and Matthias Gohl (as Teese Gohl)
Performed by Lara Fabian
Courtesy of Columbia Records
See more »

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does this movie have any relationship with the games?
See more (Spoiler Alert!) »

User Reviews

 
Not bad at all....
11 May 2005 | by (United States) – See all my reviews

Wow, I guess there is SOME hope for video game adaptations. While not a direct translation of the Final Fantasy video game franchise, it is written by the series creator, whose name I cannot remember. On top of that, his video game company branched off into a film company (Square Pictures) just to go and make this movie. At least one can't complain about the handling of the material.

But the big question here is: Do these guys know anything about film-making? Maybe. Maybe not. Truth be told, they don't need to. The beauty of this movie is that it does something new. It blends the world of video game technology and storytelling with the art of film-making. It cuts corners on film-making, but its uniqueness makes up for it. I will admit that I'm a gamer, so I appreciate what was attempted here. What we get out of this movie is an impressive display of what animators and video game technology can do together. I know there are other CGI movies out there, but, unless I am mistaken, they have all followed the over-the-top cartoony path. This is where Final Fantasy stands out. The animation is swelling with reality. From a technical standpoint, this is a gem, and a reason at the least to give it a rent.

The storyline is subject to much scrutiny though. It's not for everybody. This IS a film of Japanese origin, so anime fans will be right at home with it. For the mainstream audience, however, that remains to be decided. Although the script was revised to suit North American localization (and done very well might I add), it still is very Japanese in style, albeit with a bit less surrealism. It's fast-paced and a bit abstract at times, but it is coherent.

In the end, I would say that one should rent this just to see the technological achievement at the least. It's safe to say that all would agree with that point. Depending on the person, you may get into the storyline as well. Either way, you'll walk away with at least part of you satisfied.
