6.4/10
74,064
788 user 164 critic

Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within (2001)

PG-13 | | Animation, Action, Adventure | 11 July 2001 (USA)
Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within Poster
A scientist makes a last stand on Earth with the help of a ragtag team of soldiers against an invasion of alien phantoms.

Directors:

,

Writers:

(story), | 4 more credits »

Stars:

, , | See full cast & crew »
49
Reviews
Popularity
4,912 ( 357)

From $2.99 (SD) on Amazon Video

ON DISC
3 wins & 9 nominations. See more awards »

Videos

Photos

72 photos | 3 videos | 73 news articles
Cast

Cast overview, first billed only:
...
Doctor Aki Ross (voice) (as Ming-Na)
...
...
Ryan (voice)
...
Neil (voice)
...
Jane (voice)
...
Dr. Sid (voice)
...
General Hein (voice)
...
Council Member #1 (voice)
...
Council Member #2 (voice)
...
Major Elliot (voice)
...
BCR Soldier #1 / Space Station Technician #2 / Additional Voices (voice)
...
Additional Voices (voice)
Steve Alterman ...
Additional Voices (voice)
David Arnott ...
Additional Voices (voice)
...
Additional Voices (voice) (as Catherine Cavadini)
See full cast »
Storyline

In the year 2065, the next great assault against an invading race of phantom-like aliens is about to be launched. Dr. Aki Ross, a brilliant young scientist, races to find the invaders' secrets, not only to save the planet, but herself as well after her body is infected by alien particles. She teams up with the prestigious Deep Eyes military squadron, led by her old friend Grey Edwards. But as Aki, her mentor Dr. Sid, and Grey work toward a peaceful end, the scheming General Hein devises a plot to eradicate the aliens in one swift, destructive blow...even if it destroys the Earth right along with them. Written by H2F

Plot Summary

Plot Keywords:

scientist | year 2065 | soldier | military | general

Taglines:

Enter a new dimension, beyond all you imagine, where fantasy becomes reality.

Genres:

Animation | Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Romance | Sci-Fi

Motion Picture Rating (MPAA)

Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action violence

Parents Guide:

 »
Details

Country:

|

Language:

Release Date:

11 July 2001 (USA)

Also Known As:

Final Fantasy

Box Office

Budget:

$137,000,000 (estimated)

Opening Weekend:

$11,408,853 (USA) (13 July 2001)

Gross:

$32,131,830 (USA) (24 August 2001)
 »

Company Credits

Production Co:

, ,  »
Technical Specs

Runtime:

Sound Mix:

| | (8 channels)

Color:

Aspect Ratio:

1.85 : 1
See  »
Did You Know?

Trivia

The Seiko wrist watch worn by Aki Ross (known as the "wrist halo"), which produces the map of NYC, is a digital recreation of an actual Seiko watch made specifically to tie in with the movie. A different design with numerous cosmetic changes was sold publicly.

Goofs

After Aki removes the phantom particles from Gray, she picks up a canister that's hovering in the air, when she originally placed it on the table further away.

Quotes

Aki: What's happening?
Capt. Gray Edwards: Dr. Cid is implanting the Seventh Spirit directly into your body.
Aki: Then you must be my spiritual support. Gray, how sweet.
See more »

Connections

Referenced in Honest Game Trailers: Super Mario Maker (2016)

Soundtracks

Spirit Dreams Inside
Written by Hyde (as hyde)
English Translation by Lynne Hobday
Performed by L'Arc-en-Ciel (as L'Arc'en'Ciel)
Produced and Arranged by L'Arc-en-Ciel (as L'Arc'en'Ciel) and Hajime Okano
Courtesy of Ki/oon Records, a Group of Sony Music Entertainment (Japan) Inc.
See more »

Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does this movie have any relationship with the games?
See more (Spoiler Alert!) »

User Reviews

 
The right movie for the wrong audience
16 December 2004 | by (Sweden)

It's a pity this movie failed at the box office, because in my opinion, it's really good. It combines combines the classic dystopic sci-fi future with a scorched Earth, a few heroes struggling against enigmatic aliens and a corrupt military force, action style sequences that are at times quite intense, and the typical slow-paced Asian movie storytelling. Add to this a rich amount of influences from the FF games, including eight mysterious spirits that must be found in time or the heroine will succumb, as well as a lot of mythological references that must be taken for granted rather than analysed to bits if the viewer is to find any pleasure in this film.

The trouble is that the FF video game fans wanted a story based on the games, or on their particular favourite in the series, and were disappointed with both the story, the setting and the characters. The average sci-fi movie fan, though, who ought to have loved the wicked general (excellently voice-cast by James Woods) and his huge space cannon, as well as the 'Aliens' styled surroundings and technology, was put off by all the talk about spirits and world souls. Leaving for a few of us who went to see the film with no real expectations, to enjoy it.

Because it is a good film. The animation is, for the most part, excellent, even if some scenes have a too blatant 'look what we can do' boast to them. Particularly all the scenes of Aki's hair waving in the wind. Personally, I didn't think the story was either too slow-paced, nor too weird. It works well, especially if you like Asian movies. For the European and American market, though, there's probably not enough action and too much talking.

If this movie had been released this year, it would probably have been given a better reception. The thought of fully computer animated films isn't as new and strange anymore, and with films like Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, The Ring and Hero, the west is opening up for the Asian way of telling stories. I hope to see more films like this, at least if they are this well made. 9/10
181 of 207 people found this review helpful.  Was this review helpful to you?
Review this title | See all 788 user reviews

