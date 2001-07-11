6.4/10
Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within (2001)

PG-13 | | Animation, Action, Adventure | 11 July 2001 (USA)
A scientist makes a last stand on Earth with the help of a ragtag team of soldiers against an invasion of alien phantoms.

(story)

See full cast & crew
3 wins & 9 nominations.

Cast

Cast overview, first billed only:
Doctor Aki Ross (voice) (as Ming-Na)
Ryan (voice)
Neil (voice)
Jane (voice)
Dr. Sid (voice)
General Hein (voice)
Council Member #1 (voice)
Council Member #2 (voice)
Major Elliot (voice)
BCR Soldier #1 / Space Station Technician #2 / Additional Voices (voice)
Additional Voices (voice)
Additional Voices (voice)
Additional Voices (voice)
Additional Voices (voice) (as Catherine Cavadini)
Storyline

In the year 2065, the next great assault against an invading race of phantom-like aliens is about to be launched. Dr. Aki Ross, a brilliant young scientist, races to find the invaders' secrets, not only to save the planet, but herself as well after her body is infected by alien particles. She teams up with the prestigious Deep Eyes military squadron, led by her old friend Grey Edwards. But as Aki, her mentor Dr. Sid, and Grey work toward a peaceful end, the scheming General Hein devises a plot to eradicate the aliens in one swift, destructive blow...even if it destroys the Earth right along with them. Written by H2F

Plot Keywords:

scientist | year 2065 | soldier | military | general

Taglines:

Open your mind. Unlock the secret. Experience the fantasy.

Genres:

Animation | Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Romance | Sci-Fi

Motion Picture Rating (MPAA)

Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action violence

Parents Guide:

Details

Country:

|

Language:

Release Date:

11 July 2001 (USA)

Also Known As:

Final Fantasy

Box Office

Budget:

$137,000,000 (estimated)

Opening Weekend:

$11,408,853 (USA) (13 July 2001)

Gross:

$32,131,830 (USA) (24 August 2001)
Company Credits

Production Co:

Technical Specs

Runtime:

Sound Mix:

| | (8 channels)

Color:

Aspect Ratio:

1.85 : 1
Did You Know?

Trivia

The total production time on the film was over four years. By the time the final shots were rendered, some of the earlier ones had to be redone because they didn't match anymore. Also, the software used to create them had become more advanced (and hence more detail was possible).

Goofs

Deep in the Gaia crater, Gray tries to fend off Phantoms, and shoots a group of them to his right. After a brief cut where he stops shooting, he's pointing the gun to his left.

Quotes

Neil: The controls are located here.
[He tries to open them, but can't]
Neil: Locked, naturally.
Connections

Soundtracks

The Dream Within
Written by Elliot Goldenthal and Dick Rudolph (as Richard Rudolph)
Produced by Elliot Goldenthal and Matthias Gohl (as Teese Gohl)
Performed by Lara Fabian
Courtesy of Columbia Records
Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does this movie have any relationship with the games?
User Reviews

Good Film
27 October 2004 | by (San Antonio, TX)

I don't know why nearly all the critics bashed this film. I thought it was great! The main reasons people have dogged it is because they don't follow the plot and they don't think the animation looks real enough.

I did not have any problem following the plot. The second word in "Final Fantasy" is a description of the type of movie this is. It deals with the supernatural. The spirits, or "essences" of earth are gathered to fight the alien gaia, as the arms and weapons used against the alien spirits are ineffective and in fact destructive.

This movie introduced me to the concept of the gaia, which I believe is a great metaphor for understanding how all life on earth shares a common spirit. I don't truly believe there is a gaia, and you don't need to either to enjoy this film. But perhaps some found that this conflicted too much with their beliefs.

Now as far as the animation, this is the most realistic portrayal of human characters to date generated by a computer. If you watch some anime films, where there is a lot of action, they will show a frame for a long time with only the mouths moving. People enjoy these animations. Then why is this movie criticized so heavily for not looking real enough? It's rather ironic. You should watch this movie expecting an animation, not a full-feature film with real actors.

One explanation for this reaction is that, like figures in a wax museum, characters that look too real but are not creep us out because they remind us of dead people. But perhaps this is fitting for this movie, because the soul of the earth is sick and life on the planet is reaching its end.

In any case, I enjoyed this movie, and I liked the message. If you like animation and enjoy a good fantasy story, you will like this movie.
