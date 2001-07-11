Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within (2001)

|Cast overview, first billed only:
|Ming-Na Wen
|...
|
Doctor Aki Ross (voice) (as Ming-Na)
|Alec Baldwin
|...
|
Captain Gray Edwards (voice)
|Ving Rhames
|...
|
Ryan (voice)
|Steve Buscemi
|...
|
Neil (voice)
|Peri Gilpin
|...
|
Jane (voice)
|Donald Sutherland
|...
|
Dr. Sid (voice)
|James Woods
|...
|
General Hein (voice)
|Keith David
|...
|
Council Member #1 (voice)
|Jean Simmons
|...
|
Council Member #2 (voice)
|Matt McKenzie
|...
|
Major Elliot (voice)
|John DeMita
|...
|
BCR Soldier #1 / Space Station Technician #2 / Additional Voices (voice)
|Matt Adler
|...
|
Additional Voices (voice)
|Steve Alterman
|...
|
Additional Voices (voice)
|David Arnott
|...
|
Additional Voices (voice)
|Cathy Cavadini
|...
|
Additional Voices (voice) (as Catherine Cavadini)
In the year 2065, the next great assault against an invading race of phantom-like aliens is about to be launched. Dr. Aki Ross, a brilliant young scientist, races to find the invaders' secrets, not only to save the planet, but herself as well after her body is infected by alien particles. She teams up with the prestigious Deep Eyes military squadron, led by her old friend Grey Edwards. But as Aki, her mentor Dr. Sid, and Grey work toward a peaceful end, the scheming General Hein devises a plot to eradicate the aliens in one swift, destructive blow...even if it destroys the Earth right along with them. Written by H2F
I don't know why nearly all the critics bashed this film. I thought it was great! The main reasons people have dogged it is because they don't follow the plot and they don't think the animation looks real enough.
I did not have any problem following the plot. The second word in "Final Fantasy" is a description of the type of movie this is. It deals with the supernatural. The spirits, or "essences" of earth are gathered to fight the alien gaia, as the arms and weapons used against the alien spirits are ineffective and in fact destructive.
This movie introduced me to the concept of the gaia, which I believe is a great metaphor for understanding how all life on earth shares a common spirit. I don't truly believe there is a gaia, and you don't need to either to enjoy this film. But perhaps some found that this conflicted too much with their beliefs.
Now as far as the animation, this is the most realistic portrayal of human characters to date generated by a computer. If you watch some anime films, where there is a lot of action, they will show a frame for a long time with only the mouths moving. People enjoy these animations. Then why is this movie criticized so heavily for not looking real enough? It's rather ironic. You should watch this movie expecting an animation, not a full-feature film with real actors.
One explanation for this reaction is that, like figures in a wax museum, characters that look too real but are not creep us out because they remind us of dead people. But perhaps this is fitting for this movie, because the soul of the earth is sick and life on the planet is reaching its end.
In any case, I enjoyed this movie, and I liked the message. If you like animation and enjoy a good fantasy story, you will like this movie.