Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within (2001)

|Cast overview, first billed only:
|Ming-Na Wen
|...
|
Doctor Aki Ross (voice) (as Ming-Na)
|Alec Baldwin
|...
|
Captain Gray Edwards (voice)
|Ving Rhames
|...
|
Ryan (voice)
|Steve Buscemi
|...
|
Neil (voice)
|Peri Gilpin
|...
|
Jane (voice)
|Donald Sutherland
|...
|
Dr. Sid (voice)
|James Woods
|...
|
General Hein (voice)
|Keith David
|...
|
Council Member #1 (voice)
|Jean Simmons
|...
|
Council Member #2 (voice)
|Matt McKenzie
|...
|
Major Elliot (voice)
|John DeMita
|...
|
BCR Soldier #1 / Space Station Technician #2 / Additional Voices (voice)
|Matt Adler
|...
|
Additional Voices (voice)
|Steve Alterman
|...
|
Additional Voices (voice)
|David Arnott
|...
|
Additional Voices (voice)
|Cathy Cavadini
|...
|
Additional Voices (voice) (as Catherine Cavadini)
In the year 2065, the next great assault against an invading race of phantom-like aliens is about to be launched. Dr. Aki Ross, a brilliant young scientist, races to find the invaders' secrets, not only to save the planet, but herself as well after her body is infected by alien particles. She teams up with the prestigious Deep Eyes military squadron, led by her old friend Grey Edwards. But as Aki, her mentor Dr. Sid, and Grey work toward a peaceful end, the scheming General Hein devises a plot to eradicate the aliens in one swift, destructive blow...even if it destroys the Earth right along with them. Written by H2F
A superb film - I'm so very glad that I ignored those who condemned this. I bought it on the recently released 2 DVD set (which in itself is worthy of purchase even if you didn't like the film - simply loads of extras, commentary tracks, etc).
I loved the overall 'feel' of this movie - it invokes a sense of wonder in me that few films have managed to achieve. It goes without saying that visually (and aurally) the movie is a feast, but more than that it is a movie for the soul.
Ignore those that don't like it - inevitably they simply didn't understand it. It IS a convoluted (but ultimately simple) plot and you need to pay attention, but if you do so you will be well rewarded.
Definitely a movie to be savored.