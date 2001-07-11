Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within (2001)

|Cast overview, first billed only:
|Ming-Na Wen
|...
|
Doctor Aki Ross (voice) (as Ming-Na)
|Alec Baldwin
|...
|
Captain Gray Edwards (voice)
|Ving Rhames
|...
|
Ryan (voice)
|Steve Buscemi
|...
|
Neil (voice)
|Peri Gilpin
|...
|
Jane (voice)
|Donald Sutherland
|...
|
Dr. Sid (voice)
|James Woods
|...
|
General Hein (voice)
|Keith David
|...
|
Council Member #1 (voice)
|Jean Simmons
|...
|
Council Member #2 (voice)
|Matt McKenzie
|...
|
Major Elliot (voice)
|John DeMita
|...
|
BCR Soldier #1 / Space Station Technician #2 / Additional Voices (voice)
|Matt Adler
|...
|
Additional Voices (voice)
|Steve Alterman
|...
|
Additional Voices (voice)
|David Arnott
|...
|
Additional Voices (voice)
|Cathy Cavadini
|...
|
Additional Voices (voice) (as Catherine Cavadini)
In the year 2065, the next great assault against an invading race of phantom-like aliens is about to be launched. Dr. Aki Ross, a brilliant young scientist, races to find the invaders' secrets, not only to save the planet, but herself as well after her body is infected by alien particles. She teams up with the prestigious Deep Eyes military squadron, led by her old friend Grey Edwards. But as Aki, her mentor Dr. Sid, and Grey work toward a peaceful end, the scheming General Hein devises a plot to eradicate the aliens in one swift, destructive blow...even if it destroys the Earth right along with them. Written by H2F
Just to clear up a couple of points:-
a) This is a FILM, not a computer game. b) CGI people don't look or move exactly like real people. That stated, Aki Ross is still a more convincing character than ANYONE played by Keanu Reeves.
Final Fantasy is misnamed; there's little about the story that is "final", nor is it especially fantastic, but what it IS is a pretty decent mystical-science fiction (no, NOT "sci-fi" space opera) yarn. Possibly owing to the real inability to successfully portray facial expressions in the CGI characters, the mood throughout is sombre and hard... so rather more like real life than your average Hollywood space-opera swashbuckler. Frankly, because this story actually tries to make a POINT, it probably disappoints the type of viewer who would like a film like "Aliens". The overriding message is simply that brute force is no use without understanding, and that's a timeless message that many cultures would do well to think about.
And, of course, this film is just BEAUTIFUL. Probably best watched while tripping on acid, if the truth be told.
7/10 and a future classic, as far as I'm concerned. This film will be remembered long after things like "Starship Troopers" have been forgotten.