Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within (2001)

PG-13 | Animation, Action, Adventure | 11 July 2001 (USA)
Final Fantasy: The Spirits Within Poster
A scientist makes a last stand on Earth with the help of a ragtag team of soldiers against an invasion of alien phantoms.

Directors:

,

Writers:

(story), | 4 more credits »

Stars:

, , | See full cast & crew »
Reviews
3 wins & 9 nominations.

Cast

Cast overview, first billed only:
...
Doctor Aki Ross (voice) (as Ming-Na)
...
...
Ryan (voice)
...
Neil (voice)
...
Jane (voice)
...
Dr. Sid (voice)
...
General Hein (voice)
...
Council Member #1 (voice)
...
Council Member #2 (voice)
...
Major Elliot (voice)
...
BCR Soldier #1 / Space Station Technician #2 / Additional Voices (voice)
...
Additional Voices (voice)
Steve Alterman ...
Additional Voices (voice)
David Arnott ...
Additional Voices (voice)
...
Additional Voices (voice) (as Catherine Cavadini)
Storyline

In the year 2065, the next great assault against an invading race of phantom-like aliens is about to be launched. Dr. Aki Ross, a brilliant young scientist, races to find the invaders' secrets, not only to save the planet, but herself as well after her body is infected by alien particles. She teams up with the prestigious Deep Eyes military squadron, led by her old friend Grey Edwards. But as Aki, her mentor Dr. Sid, and Grey work toward a peaceful end, the scheming General Hein devises a plot to eradicate the aliens in one swift, destructive blow...even if it destroys the Earth right along with them.

Plot Keywords:

scientist | year 2065 | soldier | military | general

Taglines:

The land where dreams mix up with reality and love to bring you a beautiful epic.

Genres:

Animation | Action | Adventure | Fantasy | Romance | Sci-Fi

Motion Picture Rating (MPAA)

Rated PG-13 for sci-fi action violence

Parents Guide:

Details

Country:

|

Language:

Release Date:

11 July 2001 (USA)

Also Known As:

Final Fantasy

Box Office

Budget:

$137,000,000 (estimated)

Opening Weekend:

$11,408,853 (USA) (13 July 2001)

Gross:

$32,131,830 (USA) (24 August 2001)
Company Credits

Production Co:

, ,  »
Technical Specs

Runtime:

Sound Mix:

| | (8 channels)

Color:

Aspect Ratio:

1.85 : 1
Did You Know?

Trivia

For fun, the producers created a music video featuring the characters (led by Aki) performing the dance from Michael Jackson's Michael Jackson: Thriller (1983).

Goofs

After Aki removes the phantom particles from Gray, she picks up a canister that's hovering in the air, when she originally placed it on the table further away.

Quotes

Doctor Sid: Oh, and stay away from your friend the Captain. You save his life, he saves yours, one thing leads to another... I was young once too.
Doctor Aki Ross: Doctor, there's a war going on. Nobody's young anymore.
Connections

References Final Fantasy III (1994)

Soundtracks

The Dream Within
Written by Elliot Goldenthal and Dick Rudolph (as Richard Rudolph)
Produced by Elliot Goldenthal and Matthias Gohl (as Teese Gohl)
Performed by Lara Fabian
Courtesy of Columbia Records
Frequently Asked Questions

Q: Does this movie have any relationship with the games?
User Reviews

 
Superb - watch, listen and immerse yourself
22 October 2001 | by (UK)

A superb film - I'm so very glad that I ignored those who condemned this. I bought it on the recently released 2 DVD set (which in itself is worthy of purchase even if you didn't like the film - simply loads of extras, commentary tracks, etc).

I loved the overall 'feel' of this movie - it invokes a sense of wonder in me that few films have managed to achieve. It goes without saying that visually (and aurally) the movie is a feast, but more than that it is a movie for the soul.

Ignore those that don't like it - inevitably they simply didn't understand it. It IS a convoluted (but ultimately simple) plot and you need to pay attention, but if you do so you will be well rewarded.

Definitely a movie to be savored.
