|Series cast summary:
|Stefan Dennis
Paul Robinson (3,222 episodes, 1985-2017)
|Alan Fletcher
Karl Kennedy / ... (3,132 episodes, 1987-2017)
|Tom Oliver
Lou Carpenter (2,940 episodes, 1988-2016)
|Jackie Woodburne
Susan Kennedy / ... (2,041 episodes, 1994-2017)
|Ryan Moloney
Toadfish Rebecchi / ... (1,902 episodes, 1994-2017)
|Ian Smith
Harold Bishop (1,684 episodes, 1987-2015)
|Matthew Werkmeister
Zeke Kinski / ... (1,417 episodes, 2005-2014)
|Chris Milligan
Kyle Canning (1,300 episodes, 2008-2016)
Serial chronicling the lives of the residents of Ramsay Street in the fictional Australian suburb of Erinsborough. When the series began, it revolved around three families - the Ramsays, the Robinsons and the Clarkes, living at no. 24, no. 26 and no. 28 respectively. Nowadays, the scope of the programme is much wider and only one member of the original families remains in the street. The show reached a watershed in 1997 when the last remaining original character, Helen Daniels, died. The departure of her relatives and arrival of the Scully family marked the start of a new era for Neighbours. There's never a dull moment in Ramsay Street, and despite their many feuds, the residents will always - in the words of the show's theme tune - "be there for one another". Written by Jon Brown <jonbrown@skynow.co.uk>
Despite the many negative comments here, Neighbours is still an amazing programme. It always manages to get 10 million viewers a day so that must be saying something. Anyway, I admit that the show has depleted in quality since the arrival of the Scully family, but if you want a taste of when it was amazing, try UK Gold at either 12:30 in the afternoon or 4:30 in the early evening. The episodes showing currently are from late 1994, featuring classic characters such as Philip, Julie, Lou, Cheryl, Annalise etc. Neighbours is still an extremely enjoyable show, and although the storylines are corny and it seems there is lack of continuity, this is only because the BBC cut the programme so much. Storylines we have missed out on are excellent ones such as Lucy and Glenn's incest, Libby's rape, part of Cheryl being held hostage, Cheryl's death (we actually missed seeing her role over the car), Julie's attempt to seduce her husband Philip etc. These are all amazing storylines, but we missed out on them. So, you cannot possibly say Neighbours is bad when it hasn't been given a fair chance. If anything, it must be amazing for the BBC to cut inappropriate storylines. Think about it.