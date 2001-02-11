5.6/10
Neighbours 

TV-G | | Drama, Romance | TV Series (1985– )
Australian soap opera exploring the lives and relationships of the residents of Ramsay Street in Erinsborough.

Stars:

Storyline

Serial chronicling the lives of the residents of Ramsay Street in the fictional Australian suburb of Erinsborough. When the series began, it revolved around three families - the Ramsays, the Robinsons and the Clarkes, living at no. 24, no. 26 and no. 28 respectively. Nowadays, the scope of the programme is much wider and only one member of the original families remains in the street. The show reached a watershed in 1997 when the last remaining original character, Helen Daniels, died. The departure of her relatives and arrival of the Scully family marked the start of a new era for Neighbours. There's never a dull moment in Ramsay Street, and despite their many feuds, the residents will always - in the words of the show's theme tune - "be there for one another". Written by Jon Brown <jonbrown@skynow.co.uk>

Plot Keywords:

australian | cul de sac | australia | soap opera | sex

Taglines:

That's when your Neighbours become good friends.

Genres:

Drama | Romance

Certificate:

TV-G

Parents Guide:

Details

Official Sites:

Country:

Language:

Release Date:

19 April 2004 (USA)

Also Known As:

Nachbarn

Filming Locations:

Technical Specs

Runtime:

Sound Mix:

Color:

Aspect Ratio:

1.33 : 1
Did You Know?

Trivia

According to Alan Fletcher in 2016, the schedule is so heavy the actors are working on 18 episodes, which are either at the script, studio or location stage of their production, at any one time. See more »

Quotes

[Madge is preparing to leave hospital]
Harold: Don't we need clearance or something?
Madge: Harold, I'm not an aircraft.
See more »

Crazy Credits

On the show's 20th Anniversary episode (originally aired 26 July 2005), during the course of the end credits former cast members are sending their congratulations to the show. See more »

Connections

Referenced in The Craic (1999) See more »

Frequently Asked Questions

User Reviews

The greatest soap ever.
11 February 2001 | by (London, England)

Despite the many negative comments here, Neighbours is still an amazing programme. It always manages to get 10 million viewers a day so that must be saying something. Anyway, I admit that the show has depleted in quality since the arrival of the Scully family, but if you want a taste of when it was amazing, try UK Gold at either 12:30 in the afternoon or 4:30 in the early evening. The episodes showing currently are from late 1994, featuring classic characters such as Philip, Julie, Lou, Cheryl, Annalise etc. Neighbours is still an extremely enjoyable show, and although the storylines are corny and it seems there is lack of continuity, this is only because the BBC cut the programme so much. Storylines we have missed out on are excellent ones such as Lucy and Glenn's incest, Libby's rape, part of Cheryl being held hostage, Cheryl's death (we actually missed seeing her role over the car), Julie's attempt to seduce her husband Philip etc. These are all amazing storylines, but we missed out on them. So, you cannot possibly say Neighbours is bad when it hasn't been given a fair chance. If anything, it must be amazing for the BBC to cut inappropriate storylines. Think about it.

