Matthew Parris (I)

Matthew Parris was born on August 7, 1949 in Johannesburg, South Africa as Matthew Francis Parris. He is an actor, known for Weekend World (1972), Question Time (1979) and Strike: When Britain Went to War (2003). See full bio »
Known For

Weekend World
Weekend World Himself - Presenter
(1986-1988)
Question Time
Question Time Himself
(1994-2013)
Strike: When Britain Went to War
Strike: When Britain Went to War Himself - Conservative, 1984
(2003)
Election 2015
Election 2015 Himself - The Times
(2015)
Filmography

 2009/I Potluck (Short)
Matthew
Personal Details

Alternate Names:

Matthew Parris MP
Did You Know?

Personal Quote:

I consider it one of the compensations of death not to be required to have an opinion on the royal family.

Trivia:

Former member of Parliament in the UK. See more »

Star Sign:

Leo

