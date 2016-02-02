Known For
(1986-1988)
(1994-2013)
(2003)
(2015)
Filmography
Actor
(1 credit)
Self
(35 credits)
1998-2017
Newsnight
(TV Series)
Himself
/ Himself - Contributor
2013
Maggie and Me
(TV Movie documentary)
Himself - The Candidate
2005-2008
Sunday AM
(TV Series)
Himself
/ Himself - Newspaper Reviewer
2003
Gash
(TV Series)
Himself
1984-1993
World in Action
(TV Series documentary)
Himself
/ Himself - MP West Derbyshire, 1979-1986
Personal Details
Alternate Names:
Matthew Parris MP
Did You Know?
Personal Quote:
I consider it one of the compensations of death not to be required to have an opinion on the royal family.
Trivia:
Former member of Parliament in the UK.
