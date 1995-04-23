Howard Cosell

Nominated for
1
Primetime Emmy.
Another
1 win.
See more awards »
Known For
(1970-1983)
(1973)
(1976)
(1988)
Show all
Hide all
|
|
Edit
Filmography
Hide
Show
Actor
(6 credits)
Hide
Show
Self
(107 credits)
1983
1983 World Series
(TV Mini-Series)
Himself - Color Commentator
/ Pregame Host
- Game 5
(1983)
... Himself - Color Commentator
/ Pregame Host
- Game 4
(1983)
... Himself - Color Commentator
/ Pregame Host
- Game 3
(1983)
... Himself - Color Commentator
/ Pregame Host
- Game 2
(1983)
... Himself - Color Commentator
/ Pregame Host
- Game 1
(1983)
... Himself - Color Commentator
/ Pregame Host
1981
1981 World Series
(TV Mini-Series)
Himself - Color Commentator
/ Pregame Host
/ Pregme Host
- Game 6
(1981)
... Himself - Color Commentator
- Game 5
(1981)
... Himself - Color Commentator
/ Pregame Host
- Game 4
(1981)
... Himself - Color Commentator
- Game 3
(1981)
... Himself - Color Commentator
/ Pregme Host
- Game 2
(1981)
... Himself - Color Commentator
/ Pregame Host
1977
1977 World Series
(TV Mini-Series)
Himself - Color Commentator
- Game 6
(1977)
... Himself - Color Commentator
- Game 5
(1977)
... Himself - Color Commentator
- Game 4
(1977)
... Himself - Color Commentator
- Game 3
(1977)
... Himself - Color Commentator
- Game 2
(1977)
... Himself - Color Commentator
1972-1975
The Mike Douglas Show
(TV Series)
Himself - Sports Broadcaster
/ Himself - Sportscaster
/ Himself - Special Guest Host
1975
Dinah!
(TV Series)
Himself
1973
Flip
(TV Series)
Himself
Edit
Personal Details
Other Works:
Hosted a 15-minute television program on Saturdays called "Little League Baseball School" in 1953. On the program on May 16, 1953 his guests were Tommy Henrich and Johnny Mize.
See more
»
Publicity Listings:
1 Biographical Movie |
6 Print Biographies |
6 Portrayals |
1 Interview |
4 Articles |
1 Magazine Cover Photo |
See more
»
Height:
6' 1" (1.85 m)
Edit
Did You Know?
Personal Quote:
I'm telling it like it is.
See more
»
Trivia:
Was said to be a very devout family man who never recovered from his wife's death.
See more
»
Trademark:
Commanding, nasally voice
See more
»
Nickname:
"Humble" Howard Cosell