Howard Cosell (1918–1995)

When you think of the words honesty, straight from the shoulder, and tell it like it is, you think of one man: Howard Cosell. Howard is best remembered as the greatest sportscaster in the history of sports. His way with words and ability of telling like it was, brought him fame not only in America, but all over the world. Perhaps, no one will ever... See full bio »
Nominated for 1 Primetime Emmy. Another 1 win.

Known For

NFL Monday Night Football
NFL Monday Night Football Himself - Color Commentator / Himself - Color Commentator NBC
(1970-1983)
Bobby Riggs vs. Billie Jean King: Tennis Battle of the Sexes
Bobby Riggs vs. Billie Jean King: Tennis Battle of the Sexes Himself - Commentator
(1973)
Battle of the Network Stars
Battle of the Network Stars Himself - Host
(1976)
Johnny Be Good
Johnny Be Good Himself
(1988)
Show all 
 |  Edit

Filmography

Actor (6 credits)
 1986 Tall Tales & Legends (TV Series)
Ernie
- Casey at the Bat (1986) ... Ernie
 1984 Broadway Danny Rose
Howard Cosell
 1983 The Fall Guy (TV Series)
Commentator
- Win One for the Gipper??? (1983) ... Commentator (voice)
 1972 Fol-de-Rol (TV Movie)
The Storyteller
 1971 Bananas
Howard Cosell
Producer (1 credit)
Soundtrack (1 credit)
Thanks (2 credits)
Self (107 credits)
Archive footage (31 credits)

Personal Details

Other Works:

Hosted a 15-minute television program on Saturdays called "Little League Baseball School" in 1953. On the program on May 16, 1953 his guests were Tommy Henrich and Johnny Mize.

Publicity Listings:

1 Biographical Movie | 6 Print Biographies | 6 Portrayals | 1 Interview | 4 Articles | 1 Magazine Cover Photo

Official Sites:

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)
Edit

Did You Know?

Personal Quote:

I'm telling it like it is.

Trivia:

Was said to be a very devout family man who never recovered from his wife's death.

Trademark:

Commanding, nasally voice

Nickname:

"Humble" Howard Cosell

Star Sign:

Aries

