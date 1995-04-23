No photo available. Represent Howard Cosell? Add or change photos at IMDbPro
Howard Cosell (1918–1995)

When you think of the words honesty, straight from the shoulder, and tell it like it is, you think of one man: Howard Cosell. Howard is best remembered as the greatest sportscaster in the history of sports. His way with words and ability of telling like it was, brought him fame not only in America, but all over the world.
Nominated for 1 Primetime Emmy. Another 1 win.

Known For

NFL Monday Night Football
NFL Monday Night Football Himself - Color Commentator / Himself - Color Commentator NBC
(1970-1983)
Bobby Riggs vs. Billie Jean King: Tennis Battle of the Sexes
Bobby Riggs vs. Billie Jean King: Tennis Battle of the Sexes Himself - Commentator
(1973)
Battle of the Network Stars
Battle of the Network Stars Himself - Host
(1976)
Johnny Be Good
Johnny Be Good Himself
(1988)
Filmography

Hide Hide Show Show Actor (6 credits)
 1986 Tall Tales & Legends (TV Series)
Ernie
- Casey at the Bat (1986) ... Ernie
 1984 Broadway Danny Rose
Howard Cosell
 1983 The Fall Guy (TV Series)
Commentator
- Win One for the Gipper??? (1983) ... Commentator (voice)
 1972 Fol-de-Rol (TV Movie)
The Storyteller
 1971 Bananas
Howard Cosell
Show Show Producer (1 credit)
Show Show Soundtrack (1 credit)
Show Show Thanks (2 credits)
Show Show Self (107 credits)
Show Show Archive footage (31 credits)

Related Videos

Personal Details

Other Works:

Guest of honor on the ABC special "Testmonial Dinner Salute to Howard Cosell" for the Multiple Scelerosis Society with guests Milton Berle, Don Rickles, Steve Allen, David Steinberg, Burt Reynolds, Alex Karras and Don Meredith which aired May 21, 1973.

Publicity Listings:

1 Biographical Movie | 6 Print Biographies | 6 Portrayals | 1 Interview | 4 Articles | 1 Magazine Cover Photo

Official Sites:

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)
Did You Know?

Personal Quote:

In a December 1976 Playboy interview with OJ Simpson - He's got the most spontaneous reflexes of anyone I've ever seen, he has an uncanny ability to lead his blockers and find that extra inch that will allow him to knife through...

Trivia:

Was a lawyer before becoming a sports announcer.

Trademark:

Strange accent, exaggeratedly impeccable diction, and snarky demeanor

Nickname:

"Humble" Howard Cosell

Star Sign:

Aries

