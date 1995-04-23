No photo available. Represent Howard Cosell? Add or change photos at IMDbPro
Howard Cosell (1918–1995)

When you think of the words honesty, straight from the shoulder, and tell it like it is, you think of one man: Howard Cosell. Howard is best remembered as the greatest sportscaster in the history of sports. His way with words and ability of telling like it was, brought him fame not only in America, but all over the world. Perhaps, no one will ever... See full bio »
Nominated for 1 Primetime Emmy. Another 1 win. See more awards »

Known For

NFL Monday Night Football
NFL Monday Night Football Himself - Color Commentator / Himself - Color Commentator NBC
(1970-1983)
Bobby Riggs vs. Billie Jean King: Tennis Battle of the Sexes
Bobby Riggs vs. Billie Jean King: Tennis Battle of the Sexes Himself - Commentator
(1973)
Battle of the Network Stars
Battle of the Network Stars Himself - Host
(1976)
Johnny Be Good
Johnny Be Good Himself
(1988)
Filmography

Hide Hide Show Show Actor (6 credits)
 1986 Tall Tales & Legends (TV Series)
Ernie
- Casey at the Bat (1986) ... Ernie
 1984 Broadway Danny Rose
Howard Cosell
 1983 The Fall Guy (TV Series)
Commentator
- Win One for the Gipper??? (1983) ... Commentator (voice)
 1972 Fol-de-Rol (TV Movie)
The Storyteller
 1971 Bananas
Howard Cosell
Show Show Producer (1 credit)
Show Show Soundtrack (1 credit)
Show Show Thanks (2 credits)
Show Show Self (107 credits)
Show Show Archive footage (31 credits)

Personal Details

Other Works:

Hosted a 15-minute television program on Saturdays called "Little League Baseball School" in 1953. On the program on May 16, 1953 his guests were Tommy Henrich and Johnny Mize. See more »

Publicity Listings:

1 Biographical Movie | 6 Print Biographies | 6 Portrayals | 1 Interview | 4 Articles | 1 Magazine Cover Photo

Official Sites:

Height:

6' 1" (1.85 m)
Edit

Did You Know?

Personal Quote:

On O.J. Simpson's running style, in the 1974 George Romero documentary "Juice on the Loose": "[O.J. has] an uncanny instinct for sensing when to make the move, when to make the cut. He can kill you with a headfake, he can kill you with the swiftness of his legs and the ability to be in a direction at any single second. He also kills you with his variation of speed..." See more »

Trivia:

He co-wrote with Peter Bonventre a book called "I Never Played The Game" in which he coined the word "jockocracy" to describe how athletes were given announcing jobs that they had not earned. See more »

Trademark:

Strange accent, exaggeratedly impeccable diction, and snarky demeanor See more »

Nickname:

"Humble" Howard Cosell

Star Sign:

Aries

