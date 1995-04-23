Edit
Personal Details
Other Works:
Hosted a 15-minute television program on Saturdays called "Little League Baseball School" in 1953. On the program on May 16, 1953 his guests were Tommy Henrich and Johnny Mize.
See more
»
Publicity Listings:
1 Biographical Movie |
6 Print Biographies |
6 Portrayals |
1 Interview |
4 Articles |
1 Magazine Cover Photo |
See more
»
Height:
6' 1" (1.85 m)
Edit
Did You Know?
Personal Quote:
On O.J. Simpson's running style, in the 1974 George Romero documentary "Juice on the Loose": "[O.J. has] an uncanny instinct for sensing when to make the move, when to make the cut. He can kill you with a headfake, he can kill you with the swiftness of his legs and the ability to be in a direction at any single second. He also kills you with his variation of speed..."
See more
»
Trivia:
He co-wrote with Peter Bonventre a book called "I Never Played The Game" in which he coined the word "jockocracy" to describe how athletes were given announcing jobs that they had not earned.
See more
»
Trademark:
Strange accent, exaggeratedly impeccable diction, and snarky demeanor
See more
»
Nickname:
"Humble" Howard Cosell