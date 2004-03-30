No photo available. Represent Alistair Cooke? Add or change photos at IMDbPro
STARmeter
SEE RANK
Up 55,204 this week

Alistair Cooke (I) (1908–2004)

British-born American journalist and broadcaster. Cooke was born in Salford, Manchester: his father was an iron-fitter and Methodist lay-preacher. He grew up in Blackpool where his parents ran a guest house. Here he first came into contact with Americans, in the form of GIs on their way to fight in World War One. He won a scholarship to Jesus ... See full bio »
1 video | 35 news articles »

Quick Links

Explore More
Show Less

IMDb Picks: January

Of course "Sherlock" is on our radar this month. See which other movies and TV shows we're excited about in IMDb Picks.

Visit IMDb Picks

Related News

Sesame Street Turns 45!
| PEOPLE.com
Sesame Street Turns 45!
| PEOPLE.com
Elvira is Headed for Hulu Weve Got an Exclusive Clip
| Best-Horror-Movies.com
See all 35 related articles »

On Amazon Video

See more on Amazon Video »
Create a list »

User Lists

Related lists from IMDb users

British Knights
a list of 273 people
created 07 Oct 2012
 
Cremated Men
a list of 754 people
created 28 Dec 2012
 
R.I.P Celebrities
a list of 1737 people
created 13 Feb 2013
 
Birthdays: November 20
a list of 62 people
created 20 Nov 2015
 
THE HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME PART 1: The Honored People
a list of 2346 people
created 02 Jan 2016
 
See all related lists »

Do you have a demo reel?

Add it to your IMDbPage

Connect with IMDb

How Much Have You Seen?

How much of Alistair Cooke's work have you seen?

User Polls

See more polls »

Around The Web

 | 

Powered by ZergNet
Won 1 Primetime Emmy. Another 5 wins & 1 nomination. See more awards »

Known For

Omnibus
Omnibus Himself - Host / Host / Himself / Everyman / Himself - commentary
(1952-1961)
The Congress
The Congress Himself - Journalist
(1988)
Masterpiece Theatre: Fifteen Years
Masterpiece Theatre: Fifteen Years Himself - Host
(1986)
Masterpiece Classic
Masterpiece Classic Himself - Host
(1971-2008)
Show Show all  | 
 |  Edit

Filmography

Hide Hide Show Show Actor (6 credits)
 2000 Stingers (TV Series)
S.O.G.
- Second Chance (2000) ... S.O.G.
 1988 Piece of Cake (TV Mini-Series)
- September 1939 (1988) ... (uncredited)
 1973 Hitler: The Last Ten Days
Narrator (voice, uncredited)
 1957 The Three Faces of Eve
Narrator
 1952-1956 Omnibus (TV Series)
Host / Everyman
- The American Musical Comedy (1956) ... Host
- The Nature of the Beast (1953) ... Host
- The Battler (1953) ... Host
- A Tale of Two Cities (1953) ... Everyman
- Vive! (1953) ... Host
Show all 6 episodes
 1952 Celanese Theatre (TV Series)
- The Distaff Side (1952)
Show Show Writer (1 credit)
Show Show Thanks (1 credit)
Show Show Self (27 credits)
Show Show Archive footage (4 credits)

Related Videos

Edit

Personal Details

Other Works:

Column, "The Only Possible Idealist," Published in "The Manchester Guardian (UK)," 16 January 1957. See more »

Publicity Listings:

1 Print Biography | 83 Articles | 1 Magazine Cover Photo | See more »
Edit

Did You Know?

Personal Quote:

People in America, when listening to radio, like to lean forward. People in Britain like to lean back. See more »

Trivia:

A naturalised US citizen, he was awarded an honorary knighthood in 1973. See more »

Star Sign:

Scorpio

Message Boards

Recent Posts
Napoleon edmartens
Discuss Alistair Cooke on the IMDb message boards »
Getting Started | Contributor Zone »

Contribute to This Page