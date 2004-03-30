No photo available. Represent Alistair Cooke? Add or change photos at IMDbPro
Alistair Cooke (I) (1908–2004)

British-born American journalist and broadcaster. Cooke was born in Salford, Manchester: his father was an iron-fitter and Methodist lay-preacher. He grew up in Blackpool where his parents ran a guest house. Here he first came into contact with Americans, in the form of GIs on their way to fight in World War One. He won a scholarship to Jesus ... See full bio »
Won 1 Primetime Emmy. Another 5 wins & 1 nomination. See more awards »

Known For

Omnibus
Omnibus Himself - Host / Host / Himself / Everyman / Himself - commentary
(1952-1961)
The Congress
The Congress Himself - Journalist
(1988)
Masterpiece Theatre: Fifteen Years
Masterpiece Theatre: Fifteen Years Himself - Host
(1986)
Masterpiece Classic
Masterpiece Classic Himself - Host
(1971-2008)
Filmography

Hide Hide Show Show Actor (6 credits)
 2000 Stingers (TV Series)
S.O.G.
- Second Chance (2000) ... S.O.G.
 1988 Piece of Cake (TV Mini-Series)
- September 1939 (1988) ... (uncredited)
 1973 Hitler: The Last Ten Days
Narrator (voice, uncredited)
 1957 The Three Faces of Eve
Narrator
 1952-1956 Omnibus (TV Series)
Host / Everyman
- The American Musical Comedy (1956) ... Host
- The Nature of the Beast (1953) ... Host
- The Battler (1953) ... Host
- A Tale of Two Cities (1953) ... Everyman
- Vive! (1953) ... Host
Show all 6 episodes
 1952 Celanese Theatre (TV Series)
- The Distaff Side (1952)
Show Show Writer (1 credit)
Show Show Thanks (1 credit)
Show Show Self (27 credits)
Show Show Archive footage (4 credits)

Personal Details

Other Works:

Column, "Tearing Up the Script," Published in "The Guardian (UK)," 21 September 1959, See more »

Publicity Listings:

1 Print Biography | 83 Articles | 1 Magazine Cover Photo | See more »
Did You Know?

Personal Quote:

[on Greta Garbo] Every man's harmless fantasy mistress. She gave you the impression that, if your imagination had to sin, it could at least congratulate itself on its impeccable taste. See more »

Trivia:

He retired at the age of 95 years in 2004 due to failing health. See more »

Star Sign:

Scorpio

