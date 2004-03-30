Alistair Cooke Picture
Alistair Cooke (I) (1908–2004)

British-born American journalist and broadcaster. Cooke was born in Salford, Manchester: his father was an iron-fitter and Methodist lay-preacher. He grew up in Blackpool where his parents ran a guest house. Here he first came into contact with Americans, in the form of GIs on their way to fight in World War One. He won a scholarship to Jesus ... See full bio »
Won 1 Primetime Emmy. Another 5 wins & 1 nomination.

Known For

Omnibus
Omnibus Himself - Host / Host / Himself / Everyman / Himself - commentary
(1952-1961)
The Congress
The Congress Himself - Journalist
(1988)
Masterpiece Theatre: Fifteen Years
Masterpiece Theatre: Fifteen Years Himself - Host
(1986)
Masterpiece Classic
Masterpiece Classic Himself - Host
(1971-2008)
Show all 
 Edit

Filmography

Actor (6 credits)
 2000 Stingers (TV Series)
S.O.G.
- Second Chance (2000) ... S.O.G.
 1988 Piece of Cake (TV Mini-Series)
- September 1939 (1988) ... (uncredited)
 1973 Hitler: The Last Ten Days
Narrator (voice, uncredited)
 1957 The Three Faces of Eve
Narrator
 1952-1956 Omnibus (TV Series)
Host / Everyman
- The American Musical Comedy (1956) ... Host
- The Nature of the Beast (1953) ... Host
- The Battler (1953) ... Host
- A Tale of Two Cities (1953) ... Everyman
- Vive! (1953) ... Host
Show all 6 episodes
 1952 Celanese Theatre (TV Series)
- The Distaff Side (1952)
Writer (1 credit)
Thanks (1 credit)
Self (30 credits)
Archive footage (5 credits)

Personal Details

Other Works:

Column, "Widespread Rioting in Venezuela," Published in "The Manchester Guardian (UK)," 23 January 1958. See more »

Did You Know?

Personal Quote:

On television, if you're getting intimate, you must look in people's eyes, which is why I've never used a teleprompter. You see the camera's eye is the eye of the audience, and you must look into it. For the "Masterpiece Theater" segments. I do six or seven a day, memorizing each one before it's to be filmed. See more »

Trivia:

Shortly after his death it was discovered that some of his bones had been removed before his body was passed to his family for cremation. Police investigating an illegal trade in bones, used for transplants and sold for thousands of dollars, found that his body was one of many which had been desecrated in the mortuary. His ashes were scattered in New York's Central Park. See more »

Star Sign:

Scorpio

