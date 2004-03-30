|
Alistair Cooke (I) (1908–2004)
British-born American journalist and broadcaster. Cooke was born in Salford, Manchester: his father was an iron-fitter and Methodist lay-preacher. He grew up in Blackpool where his parents ran a guest house. Here he first came into contact with Americans, in the form of GIs on their way to fight in World War One. He won a scholarship to Jesus ... See full bio »
Born:in Salford, Lancashire, England, UK
Died:(age 95) in New York City, New York, USA