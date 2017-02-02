This month, our favorite hitman returns with a new mission and dog. Plus, the most satisfying food show around, "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party," serves up Season 2.
Prepare for the season finale of "Vikings" with a look at the cast in character and in real life.
From Natalie Portman to Jennifer Lopez, view iconic looks from the Oscars red carpet over the years. For more coverage of the Academy Awards, visit our Oscars Guide.
Test your knowledge of the movies that are celebrating milestone anniversaries this month.
Latest News
In December, word emerged that Denis Villeneuve was in early talks to direct “Dune,” and perhaps you were worried that something was going to gum up the works and prevent the filmmaker from tackling his dream sci-fi project. Well, you can put those fears to rest. Brain Herbert, the son of the late... See more »
"Legion," "24: Legacy," and "The Collection" are just three of the anticipated TV shows that debut this month. See our list for a full rundown of new and returning programs.
From Charlize Theron to Nicole Kidman, here's a salute to the Academy Awards' leading women of the last 25 years.
Check out this list of popular Indie movie titles streaming on Amazon Video.