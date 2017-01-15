Kevin Smith shares some useful words and phrases to help moviegoers sound smart when discussing the latest independent film selections from the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. Kevin Smith shares some useful words and phrases to help moviegoers sound smart when discussing the latest independent film selections from the 2017 Sundance Film Festival. Kevin Smith shares some useful words and phrases to help moviegoers sound smart when discussing the latest independent film selections from the 2017 Sundance Film Festival.
IMDb at Sundance 2017
Kevin Smith Is Sundance Smart
A man is tasked with driving his embittered 80-year-old father-in-law cross country to be legally euthanized in Oregon, while along the way helping him rediscover a reason for living. A man is tasked with driving his embittered 80-year-old father-in-law cross country to be legally euthanized in Oregon, while along the way helping him rediscover a reason for living. A man is tasked with driving his embittered 80-year-old father-in-law cross country to be legally euthanized in Oregon, while along the way helping him rediscover a reason for living.
Youth in Oregon
Official Trailer
A young street magician (Jacob Latimore) is left to care for his little sister after their parents' passing and turns to illegal activities to keep a roof over their heads. When he gets in too deep, his sister is kidnapped and he is forced to use his magic and brilliant mind to save her. A young street magician (Jacob Latimore) is left to care for his little sister after their parents' passing and turns to illegal activities to keep a roof over their heads. When he gets in too deep, his sister is kidnapped and he is forced to use his magic and brilliant mind to save her. A young street magician (Jacob Latimore) is left to care for his little sister after their parents' passing and turns to illegal activities to keep a roof over their heads. When he gets in too deep, his sister is kidnapped and he is forced to use his magic and brilliant mind to save her.
Sleight
Official Trailer

Browse more trailers

"The Grand Tour" Guys' Favorite Movie Car Scenes

IMDb sits down with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May from "The Grand Tour" to discuss their favorite movie car scenes.

Watch the interview

IMDb's Winter Movie Guide

Get release dates and watch the latest trailers for the movies hitting theaters this winter.

See our Winter Movie Guide

Leading Ladies of the 1920s

From Gloria Swanson and Greta Garbo to Louise Brooks, take a look back at some of the glamorous leading ladies of the Roaring Twenties.

Step back in time

Latest News

Top  |  Movies  |  TV  |  Celebs
'Hidden Figures' Topples New Releases to Take MLK Weekend While 'Rogue One' Passes $500 Million
21 hours ago | Box Office Mojo

It wasn't necessarily an exciting Martin Luther King weekend, though it is rather astonishing to see how poorly all but one of the weekend's new and expanding wide releases performed. The weekend's successes find Hidden Figures leading the way for a second weekend, followed by Golden Globe ... See more »

Better Call Saul Season 3: Yep, Giancarlo Esposito Will Be Breaking Bad
14 January 2017 8:52 PM, -05:00 | TVLine.com
Priyanka Chopra Thanks Fans for Their Support After Fall: ‘I Will Be Ok’
20 hours ago | PEOPLE.com
‘Portlandia’ to End With Season 8 in 2018
14 January 2017 7:48 PM, -05:00 | Variety - TV News
AMC to Adapt ‘Night Manager’ Author John le Carré’s ‘Spy Who Came in From the Cold’
14 January 2017 7:30 PM, -05:00 | The Wrap
See more Top News

IMDb Snapshot

Born Today

See all birthdays

Kick-Ass Women of Sci-Fi

Here's a salute to some of our favorite fearless and groundbreaking females ever to take care of business in the world of science fiction.

View the gallery

Fierce and Fearless: Iconic Horror Heroines

Here's a salute to the badass women who stand their ground, grit their teeth, and show every monster and killer just exactly who's boss.

Check out photos of fearless females

Globe-Nominated TV Shows on Amazon Video

Check out this list of Golden Globe-nominated TV titles streaming on Amazon Video.

See more Globe-nominated TV titles on Amazon Video

Poll: Best Cyberpunk Film

  | 

More Polls

Which of these cyberpunk films is your favorite? Discuss here after voting.

Vote now