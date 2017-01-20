Find out what the casts of "Underground" and Walking Out discussed with Kevin Smith during their visits to the IMDb Studio at Sundance. Check out more of our celebrity interviews.
IMDb Founder & CEO Col Needham, editor Arno Kazarian, and Kevin Smith take to Facebook Live to discuss the trending movies and stars at Sundance 2017.
Each of these films took the No. 1 spot as the highest-grossing movie of the year. Take a look back over the past 25 years to see which films came out on top.
Latest News
James Cameron hasn’t been involved in a “Terminator” movie since he directed 1991’s “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” but that could all be changing after the filmmaker regains the rights in 2019. According to Deadline, Cameron is crafting a new “Terminator” project and is in early talks to have “... See more »
The 2017 Slamdance Film Festival runs from Jan. 20 to 26 in Los Angeles. Visit our Slamdance section to browse our mini-guide, view photos, and more!
These Hollywood duos share a love for both acting and each other. Take a look at some famous actor pairs who found romance together in real life.
Check out this list of popular Indie movie titles streaming on Amazon Video.