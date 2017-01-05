On Jan. 1, 1976, Rocky Balboa fought Apollo Creed for the first time in the Academy Award-winning film 'Rocky.' On Jan. 1, 1976, Rocky Balboa fought Apollo Creed for the first time in the Academy Award-winning film 'Rocky.' On Jan. 1, 1976, Rocky Balboa fought Apollo Creed for the first time in the Academy Award-winning film 'Rocky.'
"Dates in Movie & TV History"
Jan. 1: Rocky Fights Apollo Creed
Here are the television shows that were most consistently popular with IMDb users in 2016.
Best of 2016
Top 10 TV Shows of the Year
What were the top movies of 2016? Find out which movies were most consistently popular with IMDb users this past year.
Best of 2016
Top 10 Movies of the Year

Best of 2016: The Year in Photos

Catch one last look at IMDb's most-viewed photos of 2016 and the images that stirred our souls in the past year.

In Memoriam 2016: Remembering the Stars We Lost

We pay tribute to some of the stars who passed away in 2016. Visit our In Memoriam section for an extended list of those we lost and retrospective galleries of their careers.

Celebrating Anthony Hopkins

Happy Birthday, Anthony Hopkins! Celebrate the beloved actor's birthday with a look back at his career on the big and small screens.

‘M*A*S*H’ Star William Christopher Dies at 84
4 hours ago | Variety - TV News

William Christopher, the actor who played the sensitive and soft-spoken Father John Mulcahy on the long-running CBS comedy “M*A*S*H,” died Saturday at his home in Pasadena, Calif. He was 84. The actor’s son, John Christopher, confirmed Christopher’s death to Kabc-tv Los Angeles. Christopher died ... See more »

Mark Rylance, Naomie Harris Among Those Recognized In Queen Elizabeth’s New Year Honors List
13 hours ago | Deadline
Box Office: ‘Rogue One’ Adds $18 Million on Friday, Targets Third Straight Weekend at No. 1
15 hours ago | Variety - Film News
Will & Grace Revival Ordered for 10 Episodes, Actor Leslie Jordan Says
12 hours ago | TVLine.com
Brady Bunch Kids Reunite to Honor TV Mom Florence Henderson at Memorial
12 hours ago | PEOPLE.com
Get release dates and watch the latest trailers for the movies that are hitting theaters near you this winter.

Keep track of the broadcast, cable, and streaming shows you love with our rundown of all this season's renewals, cancellations, and more.

'Tis the season to indulge in the yuletide titles you look forward to watching all year. Check out the holiday classics streaming on Amazon Video.

