View photos of 2017 STARmeter Award winner Peter Dinklage at Sundance 2017. Plus, look back at the star of "Game of Thrones" and Rememory on and off the screen.
Get ready for the premiere of "Riverdale" with a look back at some of the TV shows and movies that made the leap from the comic book page to the screen.
Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone discuss their on-screen chemistry in the Oscar-nominated La La Land. Plus, writer/director Damien Chazelle talks about the universal appeal of musicals.
Check out some of IMDb staff's favorite titles that were filmed in Hollywood's backyard.
Latest News
Television great Mary Tyler Moore, the beloved star of “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show,” died Wednesday in Connecticut, her publicist confirmed. She was 80.“Today, beloved icon, Mary Tyler Moore, passed away at the age of 80 in the company of friends and her loving husband ... See more »
Check out the 2017 Sundance Film Festival movies that have been picked up for distribution around the world.
The IMDb Studio at Sundance welcomes the casts of '90s-friendly Landline, starring Edie Falco and Jenny Slate, and Rebel in the Rye, starring Zoey Deutch and Nicholas Hoult.
Check out this list of popular Indie movie titles streaming on Amazon Video.