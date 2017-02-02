A young prince, imprisoned in the form of a beast, can be freed only by true love. What may be his only opportunity arrives when he meets Belle, the only human girl to ever visit the castle since it was enchanted. A young prince, imprisoned in the form of a beast, can be freed only by true love. What may be his only opportunity arrives when he meets Belle, the only human girl to ever visit the castle since it was enchanted. A young prince, imprisoned in the form of a beast, can be freed only by true love. What may be his only opportunity arrives when he meets Belle, the only human girl to ever visit the castle since it was enchanted.
Beauty and the Beast
Theatrical Trailer
Trailer for the thirteenth and final episode of "The Grand Tour" Season 1 on Amazon Video. Trailer for the thirteenth and final episode of "The Grand Tour" Season 1 on Amazon Video. Trailer for the thirteenth and final episode of "The Grand Tour" Season 1 on Amazon Video.
"The Grand Tour"
Episode 13 Trailer
With sudden passing of his grandmother, Peter Latang returns to his hometown and encounters his long lost, childhood friend, Donald Treebeck. What begins as a simple favor, turns into a long day's journey into the past. With sudden passing of his grandmother, Peter Latang returns to his hometown and encounters his long lost, childhood friend, Donald Treebeck. What begins as a simple favor, turns into a long day's journey into the past. With sudden passing of his grandmother, Peter Latang returns to his hometown and encounters his long lost, childhood friend, Donald Treebeck. What begins as a simple favor, turns into a long day's journey into the past.
Donald Cried
Official Trailer

Browse trailers

IMDb Editors' Picks: Top Movies and TV for February

This month, our favorite hitman returns with a new mission and dog. Plus, the most satisfying food show around, "Martha & Snoop's Potluck Dinner Party," serves up Season 2.

Read on for our complete list of February Picks

"Vikings" Stars In and Out of Costume

Prepare for the season finale of "Vikings" with a look at the cast in character and in real life.

See more photos of the "Vikings" cast

Red-Carpet Rewind: Oscar Fashions Through the Years

From Natalie Portman to Jennifer Lopez, view iconic looks from the Oscars red carpet over the years. For more coverage of the Academy Awards, visit our Oscars Guide.

See the full gallery

Know Your February Movie Anniversaries

Test your knowledge of the movies that are celebrating milestone anniversaries this month.

Take the quiz

Latest News

Top  |  Movies  |  TV  |  Celebs
Denis Villeneuve Confirmed To Direct ‘Dune’
4 hours ago | The Playlist

In December, word emerged that Denis Villeneuve was in early talks to direct “Dune,” and perhaps you were worried that something was going to gum up the works and prevent the filmmaker from tackling his dream sci-fi project. Well, you can put those fears to rest. Brain Herbert, the son of the late... See more »

Frank Pellegrino, 'Sopranos' Star and Restaurateur, Dies at 72
9 hours ago | The Hollywood Reporter - TV News
Colin Farrell in Talks to Join Denzel Washington in Thriller 'Inner City'
19 hours ago | The Hollywood Reporter - Movie News
HBO Developing ‘Godfather’ Behind-the-Scenes Movie From Black List Script (Exclusive)
21 hours ago | Variety - TV News
Leonardo DiCaprio to Star in, Produce Paramount Adaptation ‘The Black Hand’
22 hours ago | Variety - Film News
See more Top News

IMDb Snapshot

Born Today

See all birthdays

TV Spotlight: "Powerless"

See photos from "Powerless"

February TV Premieres: New and Returning Shows

"Legion," "24: Legacy," and "The Collection" are just three of the anticipated TV shows that debut this month. See our list for a full rundown of new and returning programs.

See our February TV series list

25 Years of Best Actress Oscar Winners

From Charlize Theron to Nicole Kidman, here's a salute to the Academy Awards' leading women of the last 25 years.

See past Best Actress Oscar winners

Popular Indie Movies on Amazon Video

Check out this list of popular Indie movie titles streaming on Amazon Video.

See more Indie movie titles on Amazon Video

Poll: Oscars 2017 - Best Animated Feature Film of the Year

  | 

More Polls

Which of these Oscar nominees for Best Animated Feature Film is your favorite? Discuss here after voting.

Vote now