IMDb sits down with Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May from "The Grand Tour" to discuss their favorite movie car scenes.
Get release dates and watch the latest trailers for the movies hitting theaters this winter.
From Gloria Swanson and Greta Garbo to Louise Brooks, take a look back at some of the glamorous leading ladies of the Roaring Twenties.
Latest News
It wasn't necessarily an exciting Martin Luther King weekend, though it is rather astonishing to see how poorly all but one of the weekend's new and expanding wide releases performed. The weekend's successes find Hidden Figures leading the way for a second weekend, followed by Golden Globe ... See more »
Here's a salute to some of our favorite fearless and groundbreaking females ever to take care of business in the world of science fiction.
Here's a salute to the badass women who stand their ground, grit their teeth, and show every monster and killer just exactly who's boss.
Check out this list of Golden Globe-nominated TV titles streaming on Amazon Video.