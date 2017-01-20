Gloria (Anne Hathaway) is an out-of-work girl who, after getting kicked out of her apartment by her boyfriend, is forced to leave her life in New York and move back to her hometown. When news reports surface that a giant creature is destroying Seoul, South Korea, Gloria gradually comes to the realization that she is somehow connected to his far-off phenomenon. As events begin to spin out of control, Gloria must determine why her seemingly insignificant existence has such a colossal effect on the fate of the world. Gloria (Anne Hathaway) is an out-of-work girl who, after getting kicked out of her apartment by her boyfriend, is forced to leave her life in New York and move back to her hometown. When news reports surface that a giant creature is destroying Seoul, South Korea, Gloria gradually comes to the realization that she is somehow connected to his far-off phenomenon. As events begin to spin out of control, Gloria must determine why her seemingly insignificant existence has such a colossal effect on the fate of the world. Gloria (Anne Hathaway) is an out-of-work girl who, after getting kicked out of her apartment by her boyfriend, is forced to leave her life in New York and move back to her hometown. When news reports surface that a giant creature is destroying Seoul, South Korea, Gloria gradually comes to the realization that she is somehow connected to his far-off phenomenon. As events begin to spin out of control, Gloria must determine why her seemingly insignificant existence has such a colossal effect on the fate of the world.
Colossal
Teaser Trailer
In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hideout on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hideout on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X in a hideout on the Mexican border. But Logan's attempts to hide from the world and his legacy are up-ended when a young mutant arrives, being pursued by dark forces.
Logan
Trailer #2

Browse more trailers

"Underground," 'Walking Out' Casts Visit the IMDb Studio

Find out what the casts of "Underground" and Walking Out discussed with Kevin Smith during their visits to the IMDb Studio at Sundance. Check out more of our celebrity interviews.

Get more coverage of Sundance 2017

Sundance Recap: Day 2 Trends

IMDb Founder & CEO Col Needham, editor Arno Kazarian, and Kevin Smith take to Facebook Live to discuss the trending movies and stars at Sundance 2017.

Watch our recap chat

Top Box Office Winners for Each of the Past 25 Years

Each of these films took the No. 1 spot as the highest-grossing movie of the year. Take a look back over the past 25 years to see which films came out on top.

See the full list

Photos From the 2017 Sundance Film Festival

Latest News

Top  |  Movies  |  TV  |  Celebs
James Cameron Is Finally Ready to Revisit the ‘Terminator’ Franchise
5 hours ago | Indiewire

James Cameron hasn’t been involved in a “Terminator” movie since he directed 1991’s “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” but that could all be changing after the filmmaker regains the rights in 2019. According to Deadline, Cameron is crafting a new “Terminator” project and is in early talks to have “... See more »

‘Split’ Psyches Out ‘xXx: Return of Xander Cage,’ Heads to $34 Million Debut
9 hours ago | The Wrap
Sundance Cyberattack Forces Box Office to Close
5 hours ago | Variety - Film News
Fiery Hollywood Women Rally in Sundance: ‘We Will Not Go Backwards’
7 hours ago | The Wrap
Alan Surgal, Writer of 'Mickey One,' Dies at 100
2 hours ago | The Hollywood Reporter - Movie News
See more Top News

IMDb Snapshot

Born Today

See all birthdays

Need to Know: 2017 Slamdance Film Festival

The 2017 Slamdance Film Festival runs from Jan. 20 to 26 in Los Angeles. Visit our Slamdance section to browse our mini-guide, view photos, and more!

Browse our Slamdance section

Hollywood Power Couples

These Hollywood duos share a love for both acting and each other. Take a look at some famous actor pairs who found romance together in real life.

View the full gallery

Popular Indie Movies on Amazon Video

Check out this list of popular Indie movie titles streaming on Amazon Video.

See more Indie movie titles on Amazon Video

Poll: BAFTA Awards 2017 — Best Supporting Actress

  | 

More Polls

Which of these BAFTA Awards 2017 — Best Supporting Actress nominees should take home the award? Discuss here after voting.

Vote now